Stellantis names former GM executive Tobin Williams to HR leadership

Jeep maker Stellantis NV has named a former General Motors Co. executive as its senior vice president for human resources in North America.

Tobin Williams is responsible for leading a regional team focused on human resources strategy, talent and leadership development. His appointment comes at a critical time for the automaker as it battles in the competitive labor market for workers in its plants and grows its software team to create connected vehicles of the future.

Williams comes from ProMedica Healthcare Systems in Toledo, Ohio, as vice president of human resources for the acute care and physician group. Prior to that, he held various human resources leadership positions during a 35-year career at GM, including roles in Brazil, China and India.

“Tobin deeply understands the important role our employee talent plays in our company’s success in this new era,” Mark Stewart, Stellantis' chief operating officer for North America, said in a statement. “He is a great addition to our team and we look forward to his continued leadership and achievements.”

