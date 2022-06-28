Stellantis to open primary health care and wellness center in Toledo

Jeep maker Stellantis NV on Tuesday said it's opening its fourth primary health care and wellness center in July to serve employees and their families exclusively, this time in Toledo, Ohio.

The partnership with Toledo-based ProMedica Health System seeks to save on health care costs and support 9,500 workers living within a 15-mile radius of the facility at 3500 Executive Parkway, about seven miles from its Toledo Assembly Complex that produces the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup. There are no copays for appointments for employees represented by the United Auto Workers.

The center follows the establishment under the company's UAW contract of similar facilities near the company's plants in Belvidere, Illinois; Kokomo, Indiana; and Detroit, where it operates a health center with Ascension Michigan. The UAW contract didn't include mention of a planned facility for Toledo.

The 12,000-square-foot center has 13 examination rooms; eight consultation, lab and treatment rooms; and a physical therapy area. It will provide preventative and acute care, chronic disease management, infant and pediatric care, women’s health services, behavioral health services, nutrition and health education coaching, advanced medical diagnostics, virtual care options and limited pharmacy services.

“With high per capita health care costs and difficulties for employees accessing primary care services," Tobin Williams, senior vice president for human resources of Stellantis North America, said in a statement, "Stellantis looks forward to ProMedica delivering an easy-to-access, personalized and distinct health care experience."

