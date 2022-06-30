Stellantis to decommission engine line in Trenton

Jeep maker Stellantis NV on Thursday said it will decommission an engine line at its Trenton Engine Complex by the end of the year in a move to consolidate production.

The announcement comes with a $24.7 million investment into the complex's south plant for retooling for a flexible engine line, capable of producing the two variations of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. The north plant will be repurposed for warehousing and other non-manufacturing needs.

The decommissioning is a sign of what is to come under the auto industry's transformation to electric vehicles that won't need engines. Stellantis has announced plans for battery manufacturing facilities in Windsor, Ontario, and Kokomo, Indiana. It expects half of its U.S. sales to be all-electric by 2030 and 100% by 2038.

The Detroit News sent an inquiry to Stellantis about the impact on the 1,322 workers at the Trenton plant.

The 3.6-liter engine production currently done at the north plant will be performed at the south facility.

In 2011, the automaker launched the Pentastar engine to drive Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles, streamlining seven V-6 options to one. It was redesigned with improved fuel economy in 2016, and another upgrade is expected to launch for production in the first quarter of 2023.

Stellantis in March also revealed its new Hurricane engine, its inline-6 replacement for the V-8. The Mexico-built Hurricane is making its debut on the Wagoneer L full-size SUV later this year.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble