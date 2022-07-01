Stellantis sales fall in second quarter as chip shortage lingers

Total U.S. sales of the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks dropped 16% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with a year earlier as a global semiconductor shortage continued to hamper supply.

Stellantis NV sold 408,521 vehicles in the April-to-June quarter as retail sales dropped 24%, and commercial sales popped 13%. A global semiconductor shortage and other component constraints have halted production at plants on and off again over the past year, idling plants like the Chrysler Pacifica minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, this past week. The automaker's sales are down 15% year-to-date.

Stellantis' second-quarter results were similar to crosstown rival General Motors Co., which reported a 15% year-over-year decrease on 582,401 sales. Ford Motor Co. will provide June sales figures on Tuesday.

Jeep's sales dropped 11% from last year even with production of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The redesigned Grand Cherokee SUV and refreshed Compass crossover were bright spots with sales increasing 12% and 54%, respectively.

"We continue to see strong demand for our vehicles," Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales, said in a statement. "While there are certainly industry supply constraints, our dealers are working hard to satisfy the needs of every customer."

Chrysler was the only Stellantis brand to see sales rise year-over-year. They were up 95% thanks to a 143% jump in sales of the Pacifica minivan, whose production was hit particularly hard a year ago from the chip shortage.

Meanwhile, Ram was down 27%. Fiat fell 72% and Alfa Romeo decreased 39%. Dodge dropped 30%, though Charger sales were up 3%.

Stellantis also highlighted the performance of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in vehicle in the U.S, according to the company. It accounted for 20% of the nearly 54,000 total Wrangler sales. Plug-in hybrid Pacifica sales represented 13% of the more than 32,000 total minivans sold. The automaker plans to launch its first all-electric Jeep next year and an electric Ram ProMaster commercial van for North America.

