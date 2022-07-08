Chrysler Pacifica minivan plant to idle next week

Chrysler maker Stellantis NV is idling production next week at the Windsor Assembly Plant where it makes the Pacifica minivan, according to the union representing workers there.

The Ontario plant that employs almost 4,300 people will be down, Unifor Local 444 posted on Facebook, though a reason wasn't specified. The plant was quiet this week for its annual summer shutdown, typically taken for maintenance and updates for a new model year.

Skilled trade workers and apprentices still are expected to report to their regular shifts next week.

Stellantis didn't share whether other plants in North America will be taking downtime next week.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," spokeswoman Ann Marie Fortunate said in a statement. "As the situation continues to be very fluid, we are making production adjustments as necessary to minimize additional production impact."

The company has confirmed summer shutdowns for other plants. Later in July, Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois producing the Jeep Cherokee crossover will idle the week of July 18. Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, home of the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup, will take downtime the week of July 25.

In August, Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico will stop production of the Jeep Compass for the week of Aug. 8. Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, which makes the Ram 1500, will be down the week of Aug. 22.

