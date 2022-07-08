Stellantis rolls back COVID-19 compensation for employees

Jeep maker Stellantis NV is rolling back compensation for employees testing or quarantining because of COVID-19.

In a memo obtained by The Detroit News dated Thursday, the automaker identified four scenarios for when workers are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 and how the new policies affect pay.

It comes as cases of the virus nationally have retreated from an increase in May. Cases in Michigan are on a decline, deaths are down and it ranks in the bottom 10 states based on case rate.

Inquiries were left with the company and the United Auto Workers on Friday.

Under Stellantis' new rules, employees will no longer be paid to get a test even when directed by the company or when experiencing symptoms before or during their shift. Those who test positive still may be eligible for disability benefits.

Workers exposed to someone with a confirmed case in their household also are not eligible automatically for compensation. If they are exposed on the job, they also no longer will receive payment during a quarantine period.

The memo encourages employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters recommended by public health guidelines.

At Ford Motor Co., hourly employees who test positive or were exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace, depending on their vaccination status, are eligible for up to five days of base pay by the time which they must submit antigen test results, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in a statement. If the results are positive, they can receive an additional five days of base pay to quarantine.

General Motors Co. hasn't modified its COVID-19 practices since their inception, spokesman David Barnas said in an email.

