Stellantis recognizes 7 startups for strategy goals

Jeep maker Stellantis NV recognized on Wednesday during a virtual event seven technology startups for their contributions to the company's 2030 strategy goals for safe, sustainable and affordable transportation.

The automaker is in the midst of transforming itself into a greener mobility tech company with aspirations to double its revenue by the end of the decade to $335 billion and achieve a 12% profit margin. It expects agreements for technologies that provide alerts for emergency vehicles on the road, make the manufacturing process more efficient and assist with vehicle repairs and service will help accomplish those goals.

"Our innovative partnerships, together with our dedicated, passionate and talented employees, are rapidly accelerating our drive to become a sustainable mobility tech company,” CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “The startup partners and pilot projects showcased today prove that an intrapreneurship mindset and results-driven innovation can make a difference that truly benefits our customers, society and Stellantis.”

Only one of the recipients of the Stellantis Startup Awards is from a U.S. company. Stellantis in September announced a collaboration with HAAS Alert for a pilot program that uses cloud technology to alert drivers of emergency vehicles or other roadway hazards. It's prototyping the technology on Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

Over the pond, customers are getting the chance to try before they buy with French company Demooz. It makes owners of certain Stellantis vehicles brand ambassadors by opening the way for neighbors to test out the product. It's available for the Citroën Ami, the electrified DS E-Tense versions and the Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid in France as well as the Ami and all-electric Fiat New 500 in Italy.

On the service side, Citroën repair shop technicians in India are getting a hand from BlinkIn's virtual assistant. It remotely connects them to Stellantis engineers via smartphone, which can reduce the time it takes to find a fix for a vehicle.

With Envisics based in the United Kingdom, Stellantis plans to launch a new head-up display on its next generation of premium and luxury vehicles. The feature uses augmented reality and holographic technology to display helpful information like speed and navigation to the driver on the windshield.

Other technologies seek to improve the manufacturing process. In Turkey, Stellantis is employing French startup Daxium to make digital its vehicle inspection checklist and dashboard for when the vehicle is being sent out for delivery to a retailer and customer. Stellantis says that improves its control process and ensures quality for the delivery of its imported vehicles. The project soon will be extended to Morocco, Egypt, Israel and Europe.

Across the Atlantic Ocean at Stellantis' plant in Betim, Brazil, smart watches are analyzing the pattern and intensity of hand movements of workers to assess the manufacturing process with respect to safety, quality and efficiency. The solution comes from Brazil's Phygitall.

Also in Brazil as well as Argentina, JettaCargo has developed software using artificial intelligence to simulate the best way to load cargo on trucks and containers. It is automating Stellantis' planning and organizing of ground transportation. The company says this will help reduce the impact of carbon emissions and breakdown of transported goods while improving logistics and safety.

The startups also received custom non-fungible token trophies created by Stellantis designers. The image is an artistic interpretation of intertwined hands to convey that ideas prevail in turbulent times.

Since its formation in January 2021 from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French automaker Groupe PSA, Stellantis has signed more than 40 contracts with startups. In March, it announced the creation of Stellantis Ventures, a nearly $330 million venture capital fund.

