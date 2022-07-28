Stellantis posts record first half profit margin ahead of EV reveals

Stellantis NV posted record financial results globally and in North America in the first half of the year, setting up the remainder of 2022 when the automaker, in its second year of existence, will share more details on the electric vehicles it will sell in North America under the Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

Stellantis year-over-year had declining sales from a global microchip shortage and other parts crunches. But high vehicle transaction prices drove a $8.2 billion (8 billion euro) net profit, up 34% year-over-year, on $90 billion revenue (88 billion euro), a 17% increase. A $12.7 billion (12.4 billion euro) adjusted operating income represented a record 14.1% group-wide margin compared to 11.4% a year ago.

It's expecting continued challenges in the second half of the year, souring its 2022 industry outlook by 8 percentage points in North America and 10 percentage point in Europe because of economic slowdowns. Stellantis, however, still expects a double-digit margin and positive cash flows in 2022.

Industrial-free cash flows made a turn from last year's negative results and were at $5.4 billion (5.3 billion euro). It'll need those funds to fulfill its electric and technology-infused transformation. The automaker is investing $35.5 billion in electrification and software by 2025 and expects half of its sales in North America will be all-electric from its 25-vehicle lineup by the end of the decade to meet the carbon reduction goals of the Biden administration.

“In a demanding global context, we continue to 'Dare Forward,' delivering an outstanding performance and executing our bold electrification strategy," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. "Together with our employees' resiliency, agility and entrepreneurial mindset, and our innovative partners, we are shaping Stellantis into a sustainable mobility tech company that's fit for the future."

The automaker has electrified reveals set for Dodge next month, expected to be the plug-in hybrid Hornet crossover and a concept version of its first all-electric muscle car. Jeep will host a "4xe" day in September ahead of the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle early next year. The plug-in hybrid Wrangler already has helped drive the automaker to the No. 3 seller of "low-emission" vehicle sales in the United States, despite not having a single full EV, the company highlighted, citing S&P Global Inc. data.

The "Ram Revolution" also kicks off with a presentation in November. Ram will launch an all-electric commercial ProMaster van next year with the electric 1500 pickup coming in 2024. The brand previously teased that a concept model would be shown this year.

In North America, a $7.9 billion (7.7 billion euro) adjusted operating income represented a record 18.1% margin, up from 16.1% a year ago, even in the face of increased raw material and logistics costs. Average transaction prices hit $52,000 in the first half in the United States.

Still, the automaker this week announced workforce reduction efforts at its Ontario assembly plants to find efficiencies as it seeks to make up for the up to 50% increase in costs of EVs compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. Those plans follow workforce reductions at Metro Detroit stamping plants, at the Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and among U.S. salaried employees.

Dealership inventories also are showing signs of improvement. North American dealers had 22,000 more vehicles than in December. Worldwide, inventory was up 6.8% since then to 845,000 vehicles, but that's still a 4.2% decline from a year ago.

Now, the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is arriving at dealerships from Detroit. The elongated Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L models will launch in Warren before the end of the year.

Other regions also posted double-digit margins. Adjusted operating income rose in Europe by 15%, in Africa and the Middle East by 91%, in South America by 207% and in Asia by 40%. The results at the Maserati luxury brand also more than doubled.

Stellantis' results beat out its crosstown rivals. Ford Motor Co. reported $3.8 billion in net income for the first half of 2022. General Motors Co.'s first-half profit was $4.6 billion.

Stellantis shares were rising 1.2% to $13.55 in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange. At the same time, they were up 3.2% in Milan and Paris.

