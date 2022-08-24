Dodge recreates '16 Challenger Shakedown concept for last-call lineup

Dodge will recreate its Challenger Shakedown concept first shown in 2016 for production as the first special-edition model available through the brand's "last call" lineup before the end of production of its gas-powered muscle cars at the end of 2023.

Only 1,000 vehicles in the Shakedown style will be made. It's part of the strategy of Stellantis NV's performance brand to honor the history of these still in-demand vehicles and squeeze out the most revenue before the vehicles go extinct because of increasing fuel economy and emissions regulations.

There will be seven special-edition models dropped at top dealer locations. Six are meant to commemorate heritage Dodge vehicle. A seventh will be revealed at November's Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas, a model that Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has said will make history.

The Shakedown first appeared at the SEMA Show in 2016. The production model will follow the original's black-and-red interior and exterior appearance.

Half of the vehicles will be made as the Dodge Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack in Destroyer Grey. The other half will be Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack Widebodies in Pitch Black. Pricing details for the 2023 lineup have not yet been shared.

The limited edition includes red “392” fender graphics, a red accent stripe, red six-piston Brembo brakes, and Alcantara seats with red stitching.

The reveal of the next special edition is scheduled for Aug. 31. Dodge teases what the reveal will be with a sketch of a honey pot.

