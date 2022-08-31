Charger Super Bee seeks buzz for Dodge's 'last call' lineup

Dodge is rolling out its highest performance Charger Super Bee as the second special-edition model for its 2023 "last call" lineup.

The current gas-powered Charger and Challenger are ending production in December 2023. To offer transparency to customers who want to get their hands on one of the muscle cars before they're gone, the Stellantis NV performance brand will announce the full year of allocation to its dealerships starting in October on its website. The seven special-edition models will go to specific dealerships. Dodge will share pricing for the '23 model year in the fall.

There will be 1,000 models of the Super Bee edition delivered starting next spring. That includes 500 Scat Pack vehicles in B5 Blue with 20-by-9.5-inch knurled wheels with 275 drag radials. The other 500 will be Scat Pack Widebody vehicles in Plum Crazy with 18-by-11-inch drag wheels with 315 drag radials. In addition to unique badging, they also will have an SRT hood, adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode and a red four-piston Brembo brake system.

The 2023 model offers low quarter-mile elapsed times, according to the company, Dodge first introduced the Super Bee in 1968 and as a Charger for 1971. The original four-year run gave customers a vehicle with high performance that could serve as a daily driver in addition to hitting the drag strip.

“The Dodge Super Bee is more than commemorative of a cool heritage name — it is also a Charger variant of the Challenger 1320 grassroots race package,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “The special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee once again offers a Dodge vehicle that is equally at home on the street or on the drag strip.”

The first special edition Dodge revealed last week is a re-creation of its 2016 Shakedown concept. The next special edition comes Sept. 7, which is denoted with two tire swings on Dodge's "Never Lift" calendar counting down to the reveal of its all-electric production muscle car. The seventh special edition, which Kuniskis says will make history, will debut at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas in early November.

