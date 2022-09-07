Dodge channels 1960s, '70s flair with Scat Pack Swinger special edition

Dodge is paying homage to the golden era of muscle cars with its third and fourth special editions in the Stellantis NV brand's "last call" lineup before discontinuing the Challenger and Charger as they've been known.

The 2023 Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger models offer a retro exterior and interior in channeling the styling of the 1960s and '70s. Dodge will make 1,000 each of the Widebody vehicles before Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario goes down for retooling of a new electrified platform at the end of 2023.

They will be part of the allocation to particular dealers that Dodge will share on its website in October and update weekly. Pricing for the 2023 models will be shared this fall.

The performance brand is sending off its storied gas-powered muscle cars with seven special editions, including six honoring Dodge's heritage. The seventh will make history, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has teased, and will be revealed at November's Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas. Dodge will launch a production electric muscle car in 2024.

The original Dodge Dart Swinger was a member of the Dodge “Scat Pack” club, emphasizing horsepower into a compact package. Options included green-on-green interior-exterior color combinations, gold color accents and wood panel interior touches

The 2023 Swingers are available in F8 Green, Sublime Green and White Knuckle exteriors with green interior accents. They also have special graphics, 20-by-11-inch "Gold School" wheels and black six-piston Brembo brakes.

“Dodge Swinger models have always held a unique spot in the Dodge muscle-car pantheon," Kuniskis said in a statement, "and these modern-day models bring that fun back to life.”

The first two special editions were the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown and 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee. The next special edition will be revealed on Sept. 14. It is marked by a crown on Dodge's two-year "Never Lift" calendar leading up to the reveal of the electric muscle car.

