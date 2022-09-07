Stellantis adds Airbus, ServiceNow executive as chief digital information officer

The maker of Jeep and Chrysler has added a new chief officer to lead its digital strategy and improve information technology project execution.

A chief digital information officer, Chris Taylor, who comes from cloud computing platform creator ServiceNow Inc. and aerospace corporation Airbus SE, will help lead Stellantis NV toward its goal of becoming a sustainable mobility tech company. The automaker has emphasized the role of software and connected cars in that transformation with plans to train thousands of software engineers.

Taylor has nearly 30 years of global IT experience spanning multiple industries from aviation and manufacturing to software and telecom. He most recently was chief transformation officer at ServiceNow. Before that at Airbus, he led its digital transformation and cybersecurity as global vice president. He has a doctorate in aeronautical engineering from the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

Taylor took on the role on Monday. He reports to Xavier Chéreau, chief human resources and transformation officer, and functionally to Ned Curic, chief technology officer.

“Chris brings deep knowledge of cutting-edge digital technology to support our sophisticated business needs, both at Stellantis and for our customers,”Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “His background in cyber security, new business models and customer-centric solutions will drive the business value we require to meet our aggressive Dare Forward 2030 targets.”

