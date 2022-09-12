Stellantis, UAW reach tentative agreement amid strike in Kokomo, Indiana

The maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles reached a tentative agreement with leaders of United Auto Workers Local 1166 representing employees at a casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, after workers went on strike early Saturday.

The agreement with Stellantis NV reached late Sunday is for a new local contract. The union on Monday is holding meetings at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to discuss the highlights of the deal at UAW Local 685's main hall in Kokomo, according to a letter to members. Voting on whether to ratify the agreement will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. there. A prolonged strike could affect vehicle assembly.

Details on the tentative agreement weren't immediately provided. Since 2019, the local has been negotiating with the company, demanding that it install a new heating and air-condition system, pay for uniforms, repair equipment to secure work in-house and address overtime language to protect departments and classifications.

"We are happy to announce," the Local 1166 bargaining committee said in the letter, "that we have reached a tentative agreement that we believe addresses the issues that are most important to you all."

In a statement, Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson confirmed a tentative agreement had been reached, but said the company wouldn't comment further because it hasn't been ratified.

Kokomo Casting is the world’s largest die cast facility, according to Stellantis' website. The 625,000-square-foot plant produces aluminum parts for automotive components, transmissions and transaxle cases as well as engine block castings. It employs 142 salaried and 1,071 hourly employees. Both UAW Local 1166 and 1302 represent workers there.

Union activity, including strikes, has been on the rise nationally. Not enough workers to fill available jobs has empowered many employees to begin unionization campaigns and demand better wages and working conditions. National negotiations between the UAW and the Detroit Three automakers are set to begin next summer.

What electric vehicles, which have different and fewer parts than internal combustion engines vehicles, mean for their workers will be a key component of those discussions.

Stellantis in May announced with South Korean battery manufacturer Samsung SDI that their joint venture would construct a new $2.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, where Stellantis has several components plants. It is one of two battery plants Stellantis has announced in North America. The other is in Windsor, Ontario.

The casting plant itself last month was a part of a $99 million investment in three North American plants for production of a new 1.6-liter, I-4 turbocharged engine that can support gas-powered and hybrid-electric powertrains. More than $14 million of that will convert existing die cast machines and cells for production of the engine blocks at Kokomo Casting.

