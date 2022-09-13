Ram to end production of 1500 EcoDiesel truck in January

Ram is ending production of its 1500 EcoDiesel V-6 pickup truck in January, the Stellantis NV brand said Tuesday.

The 2023 model year will be the last for the offering introduced in 2014. It's built at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. Meanwhile, Ram is charging forward with plans to reveal a concept all-electric pickup in November with the launch of a production model coming in 2024.

“Our Ram EcoDiesel V-6 engine has delighted consumers with the highest half-ton diesel torque rating and towing capability while being the first to exceed 1,000 miles of range,” Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said in a statement. “As we quickly pivot toward an electrified future, we wanted to celebrate this last EcoDiesel milestone by offering our loyal light-duty diesel enthusiasts a final opportunity to order the truck they love.”

The 2023 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in Crew Cab 4x4 models and can be ordered now. EcoDiesel is available in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited models. A price wasn't immediately available for the 2023 model.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine provides 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque.

When introduced in 2014, the EcoDiesel Ram 1500 earned a 28-mpg rating from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the best highway-cycle test result achieved by a half-ton, full-size pickup at the time, according to the company. The engine got an update in 2020. For the 2022 model, the 4x4 model had a 24 combined mpg fuel rating.

Ram says it will have electrified solutions in a majority of its segments by 2025 and across its full lineup by 2030.

