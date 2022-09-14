Only 300 Dodge Charger King Daytonas to be produced in 'last call' lineup

The fifth special edition for Dodge's "last call" lineup is a tribute to the West Coast drag-racing scene of the 1960s and '70s: the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona.

The model bumps the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody to 807 horsepower from 797. Only 300 will be produced. It is one of seven vehicles Stellantis NV's performance brand is using to commemorate the end of production of its beloved gas-powered muscle cars at the end of next year.

Details on the pricing of Dodge's lineup will come this fall. To ensure transparency for the final year of production of the Charger and Challenger, Dodge will announce the full 2023 year of allocation in October to its dealers on its website and update it weekly.

The King Daytona comes in a Go Mango exterior and has orange interior stitching. It also has orange six-piston Brembo brakes, 20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels, Satin Black spoiler and unique badging. Inside, there's Black Nappa/Alcantara "Daytona" seats, a Harman Kardon premium audio system and a power sunroof.

The model traces its lineage to William “Big Willie” Robinson, who nicknamed his 1969 Dodge Charger “King Daytona." Robinson used it not only in claiming victory at the drag strip, but also in keeping racers on the track and off the streets, according to the company.

“The special-edition Dodge Charger King Daytona honors a true icon of muscle car history,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “The final Dodge ‘Last Call’ models will continue to celebrate the legacy of the Dodge Charger and Challenger by paying tribute to two vehicles that hold a special place in our brand’s history.”

The sixthl tribute special edition muscle car will be shared on Sept. 21. It is marked by a ghost on Dodge's two-year "Never Lift" calendar leading up to the reveal of the production electric Charger. A seventh edition, which Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has said will make history, will be shown in November at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas.

The Dodge Charger King Daytona follows the previously announced Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee and Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models. There will be 1,000 vehicles produced of each of those.

