Jeep shows 30th anniversary Grand Cherokee, Wrangler Willys 4xe SUVs at Detroit auto show

Detroit — Thirty years after the Jeep Grand Cherokee introduced itself by breaking through a window at Detroit's downtown convention center, the SUV brand is celebrating that anniversary and more Jeep heritage with two special edition 4xe plug-in hybrid models.

Jeep revealed on Wednesday the Grand Cherokee 30th anniversary and Wrangler Willys 4xe models at the Detroit auto show. They're a part of a push to increase consumer adoption of its electrified technologies amid increasing stringent fuel economy and emissions regulations. Jeep last week shared plans to introduce four all-electric models by 2025.

"We're in the midst of a profound transformation future-proofing the Jeep brand," Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said. "We're leveraging electrification as an amazing opportunity that reinforces our Jeep DNA by supporting all the efforts to protect our planet for the generations to come."

Orders for the 30th anniversary Grand Cherokee will open later this year for a limited time at the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $4,700 for the package with deliveries expected in early 2023. Pricing for the 2023 Grand Cherokee models hasn't been shared yet.

The Willys 4xe marks a new entry price point to the Wrangler 4xe, with a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $53,995 plus a $1,595 destination fee. The 2023 Wrangler 4xe lineup previously started with the $55,260 Sahara model. Orders for the Willys model begin Wednesday with deliveries beginning in the fourth quarter.

Grand Cherokee 30th anniversary 4xe

Although it didn't break through any glass windows, the 30th anniversary Grand Cherokee traversed the Camp Jeep track in its entrance to the auto show. It features blacked-out exterior details with a modified front fascia, blue tow hooks, dual exhaust, dual pane sunroof, new 20-inch black wheels, body-color rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares.

Inside, it has black Capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Other standard features include front and rear park assist, intersection collision assist, passive entry, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a digital rearview mirror and a 360-degree surround view camera system.

“This Grand Cherokee pairs award-winning Jeep brand 4xe electrification with our legendary ... capability that the brand is known for," said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in North America.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe offers 56 equivalent mpg and 25 miles of all-electric range from a hybrid system that delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque and max towing of 6,000 pounds.

Since 1992 when the Grand Cherokee launched at Detroit's Jefferson North Assembly Plant, there have been 7 million vehicles bearing the name, despite recent criticisms from leadership of the Cherokee Nation. Production has since expanded to the adjacent Mack Assembly Plant that opened in 2021 to build both the two-row vehicle and the new three-row Grand Cherokee L SUV. Stellantis as of the end of July has hired about 3,290 Detroit residents to work at Mack with nearly 350 living in the three zip codes surrounding the plant.

Wrangler Willys 4xe

An ode to the Willys-Overland manufacturer of the first Jeeps in the 1940s, the Wrangler Willys 4xe adds another option to the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the country, according to the company.

The 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe offers 49 equivalent mpg and 21 mile of all-electric range. The hybrid powertrain system features a 400-volt, 17 kilowatt-hour battery and 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged I-4 engine. The vehicle produces 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque for those rock-crawling expeditions.

It has "go-anywhere capability" with a 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and 17-inch black, mud-terrain tires, according to the company. A suspension lift out of the factory in Toledo, Ohio, provides 10.1 inches of ground clearance and up to 30 inches of water fording.

An available Sun and Screen Package with the class-exclusive Sky One-Touch Power-Top and the Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen is optional on the Willys 4xe.

“From its origins as a military vehicle in 1941 to 4x4 capability combined with Jeep's 4xe electrification in 2023, this Willys is still the stuff of legends," Morrison said. "This is where capability meets sustainability and where the freedom to explore offers the freedom to adventure nearly anywhere."

