Stellantis to pay $275K for projects, fine from Jeep plant odor in Detroit

The maker of Jeep SUVs faces a nearly $63,000 fine to Michigan's general fund and a mandate to plant trees and buy a new building management system for Southeast High School because of air-quality violations from its new assembly plant in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday released the consent order that's subject to public comment and expected to cost Stellantis NV at least $274,863.

The civil order would resolve five violations the Mack Assembly Plant on the city's east side received between September 2021 and May because of odors from the paint shop and missing ducting that the automaker has since installed that is required by its permit to send emissions through control equipment.

"The AQD believes the proposed Consent Order contains an appropriate compliance plan and fine which will allow Stellantis to resolve the alleged violations," Erin Moran and Bob Byrnes with EGLE's Air Quality Division said in a summary of the order.

EGLE is holding an online informational and public hearing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19. Through Nov. 2, residents can submit a comment online or by leaving a voicemail at 517-284-0900.

"The terms of the agreement," Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement, "will allow us to make additional investments in the community as part of two Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEPs), based on feedback we received. We are eager to see the benefits these projects will bring to the community."

Stellantis invested $1.6 billion into the expansion of its Mack Engine Complex to become an assembly plant to build Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs starting in the summer of 2021. Soon after, residents neighboring the plant began smelling paint and chemical odors and reported eyes watering, respiratory issues and nausea. Tests collected by the company and regulators have suggested there are no immediate health concerns, but Stellantis said it will install a second regenerative thermal oxidizer at the plant after a third-party engineering firm it hired found a high frequency of odor concentrations coming from the plant.

The order would allow construction to begin to install the second control device that seeks to destroy hazardous air pollutants. EGLE, however, still must approve another permit for the oxidizer.

The department also would require two supplemental environment projects. Stellantis would replace the out-of-date building management system at nearby Southeastern High School. The new system would allow school district staff to remotely control the school's lighting and mechanical, water, heating, cooling and ventilation systems. The $147,000 equipment installed by the end of September 2023 would provide improved indoor air quality and lower operating and maintenance costs, according to EGLE.

Stellantis also would extend its partnership with the Greening of Detroit to plant more than 80 trees in Brewer Park three blocks west of the plant, committing to have the trees maintained and watered for two years after planting them between April and June of next year. The consent order values the project at $65,000.

EGLE's Air Quality Division calculated Stellantis' fine using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Act Stationary Source Civil Penalty Policy. The cost of the supplemental projects mitigated the fine to $62,863 from $270,203.

Stellantis also would have to conduct destruction and removal efficiency testing on the existing oxidizer at Mack within 90 days of the consent order going into effect. Failure to meet any of the order's requirement could result in a fine up to $5,000 per day.

Stellantis installed the missing ducting to the paint shop's oxidizer in December but still received odor violation notices in March and May. Similar ducting also was missing from the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and also has been installed.

The consent order is a welcome, appropriate response by the government, said Darnell Gardner, 63, a resident on Beniteau Street bordering the plant.

"If there is pollution, let’s get it taken care of," said Gardner, a member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council for the creation of a community benefits agreement for the Mack plant. "And then let's move forward. I would like to see my community improved."

Other residents, however, say the order doesn't address directly the concerns of residents living 24/7 in the plant's shadow.

"It’s a PR move, not anything of substance for the people directly impacted," said Robert Shobe, 60, who also lives on Beniteau. He has been an outspoken critic of the plant and has called for the ability of residents to be bought out of their homes to relocate elsewhere. Shobe said he's called state investigators out to the site twice recently because of odors he reported.

"Forget 'it's better than nothing,'" Shobe said. "Let’s do right by the people who live over here."

