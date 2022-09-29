Ram introduces Rebel trim on heavy-duty 2500 pickup truck

Ram isn't letting its competitors' heavy-duty trucks get all of the attention this week — even if it's not introducing a new generation yet.

The Stellantis NV truck brand is adding a Rebel trim option to the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty lineup, the company announced at the State Fair of Texas on Thursday. Situated between the Laramie and Power Wagon at a starting suggested retail price of $67,045 plus $1,895 destination, the Rebel trim has made its name on the light-duty 1500 for off-roading prowess as Ram capitalizes on the growing trend. The vehicle will be available starting in the fourth quarter.

“Ram Heavy Duty Rebel buyers will enjoy that the newest addition to our versatile lineup offers a combination of off-road performance without having to sacrifice capability,” Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said in a statement. “Ram has a deep, rich and strong history of the most capable off-road trucks, and the new 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel adds to that history while delivering the segment’s benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology.”

Sharing exterior styling cues with the Power Wagon level, Rebel is available with a Crew Cab and has its own badging and a sport-performance hood from Mopar. A 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque comes standard. A 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine with 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque is optional. Maximum towing is 16,870 pounds, and payload tops at 3,140 pounds.

It has an exclusive five-link coil suspension, an electronic rear locker, rear limited-slip differential, skid plates and optional 12,000-pound WARN Zeon-12 front winch. It has 33-inch off-road tires and 20-inch wheels with a late availability option for 18-inch wheels.

Inside the cabin, buyers can get a cloth bench or bucket seat configuration. The vehicle has 360-degree cameras to navigate obstacles and to help with towing. A 12-inch digital gauge cluster is available as well as a smattering of safety features.

The reveal comes after Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday revealed the next-generation Super Duty truck for 2023 at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Kentucky with new technology and improved capabilities. General Motors Co. on Monday also introduced its 2024 Silverado HD truck, which will make its public debut at the Texas state fair, too.

