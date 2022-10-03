Maserati reveals new GranTurismo, available as first full EV

Maserati's first vehicle available with an all-electric powertrain is here: the new GranTurismo.

The return of the storied nameplate marks the luxury brand of Stellantis NV's step toward its goal of having a fully battery-electric offering across its lineup by 2025 and being all-electric by 2030. With their buyers typically demanding the best in performance and technology, many luxury brands have come out as vanguards in electrification adoption. The GranTurismo is a sign from Maserati that it's looking to catch up.

The coupe's battery-powered option on the Folgore model uses 800-volt technology, has three more than 300-kilowatt permanent magnet motors and was developed from technical equipment derived from Formula E. The battery has a nominal capacity of 92.5 kilowatt hours and a discharge capacity of 560 kilowatts to transmit continuously around 760 horsepower to the wheels. Innovation Lab engineers have created a sound for the vehicle, as well.

To accommodate electrification without compromising the vehicle's sporty nature, Maserati implemented a "T-bone" layout of the batteries that avoids placing the modules under the seats. Instead, they are positioned around the central tunnel, allowing the occupant to sit lower. The vehicle stands 4 feet and 5.27 inches high (1,353 millimeters).

The GranTurismo also is available with two versions of the V-6 Nettuno engine. The Modena has a 490-horsepower 3.0-liter twin turbo, while the high-performance Trofeo model boosts it to a maximum power of 550 horsepower.

Combining aluminum, magnesium and steel that required the creation of a new manufacturing process, the GranTurismo offers traditional Maserati styling with a long bonnet and central body intersected by the four fenders. The roof line drops dramatically, emphasizing the pillar's curve with its Trident logo.

The vehicle has the new Atlantis High electrical and electronic architecture that can send up to 2,000 messages a second, has over-the-air updates and level-5 cybersecurity. The Maserati-owned vehicle domain control module provides full control of the vehicle's most important systems.

Inside the vehicle, passengers will experience the Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system with the latest infotainment and comfort display touchscreen. Heads-up display windshield projection is available as an option. It has a Sonus faber 3D sound system. The GranTurismo also launches with a PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch edition.

