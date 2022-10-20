Detroit residents say they don't feel heard in Stellantis odor violations order

Detroit residents expressed frustration Wednesday that they don't feel heard in a consent order created between the state of Michigan and Stellantis NV that would resolve six air-quality violations over the past 15 months from an odor affecting neighbors from the new Jeep plant in the city.

A legally binding consent order reached last month with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy would require Stellantis pay almost $275,000 for a new building management system at nearby Southeastern High School, to plant trees in Brewer Park and to pay a fine to the state in addition to installing more equipment at the plant to control odors to resolve the violations. State and federal regulators as well as the company have said air sampling around Mack Assembly Plant doesn't show an immediate health concern.

"As many tax credits as they have from the humans, and for them to be able to pollute the air and the people, we're not looking at our humans," Michelle Jackson, vice president of the Chandler Park Neighborhood Association and a member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council for the $1.6 billion plant, said during a virtual public hearing. "We're looking at corporations first, so if the people over there are getting sick, you mean to me we don't have any laws in place to protect the people?

"We have people whose eyes are burning, throats are itching. These folks are really getting sick and for anybody to say that is not a health hazard, for anybody to say that is not affecting them in such a way, that they can still be polluted, for anybody to allow the corporation to continue to put stuff in the air that will make folks sick, this really is a disgrace to the human race."

Stellantis has said the supplemental environmental projects included in the order were developed based on feedback it received and that it looks forward to the benefits from them for the community.

Residents are able to submit a public comment online or by leaving a voicemail at 517-284-0900 through Nov. 2. Implementation of the order would require the automaker to begin installation of a second regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) that destroys pollutants at the Jeep Grand Cherokee plant's paint shop within 10 days. An original RTO didn't have emissions properly ducted to it last year, which the automaker remedied in December following a violation, though odors have persisted. The second oxidizer, however, can't begin operation until it receives another permit from EGLE. Bob Byrnes, an EGLE inspector, estimated the state could grant the permit as early as late spring or early summer of next year.

"I think it will definitely offer a real benefit to the community," he said, "in terms of reducing emissions, reducing the potential for odors to be out there, and anytime you can control more from a plant coming out, it'll obviously reduce any intensity frequency or duration of potential odors."

But Detroiters expressed frustration that there's isn't a more concrete timeline for the remedy and that they weren't heard earlier in the process. Despite Stellantis funding $15,000 home repair grants for many surrounding the plant, residents have called for more assistance because of emissions from the plant, including voluntary relocation funding.

"If there's some policy hindrances," Detroit resident Renard Monczunski said, "that needs to be changed, but EGLE should be requiring repairs for residents, directly listening to those residents as well and their needs, instead of running interference for a corporation."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, noted residents have been living with the odors for more than a year and they still don't know exactly when there will be a remedy.

"Is this going to be years?" she said. "I need to tell my residents when this is going to be fixed. And I just don't know what I'm supposed to say to them, and it's not clear why (a deadline) can't be part of the consent order."

She also emphasized working with the city of Detroit and the Detroit Public Schools Community District isn't the same as working with residents directly affected. Eden Bloom, an impact-area resident, said residents who have complained to EGLE about odors should've been able to provide input.

"Y'all didn't check with us, the folks who live here," he said. "You seem to speak to only representatives, and the other piece I'd really like to lift up is that you do have a list of people to contact. That's the folks who've complained or hotline, who have actually been impacted to the point of needing to make a phone call to you. Why don't you check in with them to see if these SEPs are up to snuff and meet the community needs?"

Reading from a statement from state Sen. Stephanie Chang, Jacqueline Ramsey, director of constituent services, encouraged residents to submit comments and promoted passage of Senate Bill 54 that she proposed "to create an air quality enforcement mitigation fund with fines paid by polluting companies to go into this specific fund, where the vast majority would be redirected back to the communities affected by pollution."

There isn't a number of violations that will result in production being halted at the plant, noted Jenifer Dixon, an EGLE outreach specialist for the air-quality division, but EGLE will continue to respond to phone calls from residents, Byrnes said.

"We will continue to conduct inspections at the plant, go out and observe stack pass," he said. "And if there are any future further violations, the company is liable to be cited again, which could result in an additional enforcement action or stipulated penalties. There are further ongoing courses of action. So we're here, we're listening and we respond to complaints."

