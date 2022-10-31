Mopar at SEMA teases kits to convert classic, current vehicles to EVs

Mopar, the aftersales brand of Jeep maker Stellantis NV, is looking into hopping on the "electromod" trend of converting classic and current cars and trucks into electric vehicles.

The news comes ahead of the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show this week in Las Vegas where Mopar is showing three new concept vehicles to highlight its products in a 15,345-square-foot exhibit. That includes the Jeep CJ Surge electromod concept and two outfitted Ram pickups.

The CJ Surge is a custom two-door Wrangler with a unique propulsion system to allow Mopar designers and engineers the chance to play with the potential for an all-electric vehicle parts kit that would allow customers to build or convert classic or newer vehicles into EVs.

Businesses converting internal combustion engine vehicles into EVs have been around for years, but demand is growing as enthusiasm for EVs does. Electromods, however, can cost tens of thousands of dollars for labor and parts, especially the battery packs. Some shops like EV West in San Marcos, California, even sell conversion kits, mostly for classic Volkswagen and Porsche vehicles, for $8,734 to $18,695.

For the CJ Surge, a scalable 400-volt, 200-kilowatt electric drive module under the hood mounts to the vehicle's frame with solid motor mounts. Power to all four wheels is supplied by 24 lithium-ion battery modules enclosed in a shell mounted in the passenger cabin's rear, and torque runs through a two-speed transfer case with selectable gearing.

“With a spotlight on electrification, Mopar is in a great position to fully enhance the customer experiencewith quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories,” said Mark Bosanac, senior vice president for Mopar service, parts and customer care in North America. “The Jeep CJ Surge concept explores a future zero-emission propulsion system kit and supports the Jeep brand’s mission to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world."

Mopar also is sharing at SEMA the Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot concept, a high-performance hauler for motocross enthusiasts, and the Ram 1500 Backcountry X concept, which builds upon the RamBox cargo management system with RamPack and RamRack features to increase secure storage space without limiting the functionality of the pickup bed. RamPack adds 12.3 cubic feet, an almost 70% increase in storage space.

