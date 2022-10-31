Ram delays electric 1500 truck reveal to January

The Ram Revolution is less imminent than previously projected.

The reveal of the concept all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck has been delayed until Jan. 5 at the CES consumer electronics trade show that runs until Jan. 8 in Las Vegas. The Stellantis NV brand originally had been slated to debut the truck this month in Los Angeles, but Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. says it made sense to move the debut to CES given what it represents for the direction of the truck maker. Additionally, the show gave the company a prominent speaking spot at the event.

"I think, especially as the industry is going through this super exciting transformation, that the credibility is really important, and I know that the company and myself very specifically have publicly really committed to revealing the Ram 1500 concept truck at the LA Auto Show or around the LA Auto Show," Koval told The Detroit News.

"This concept vehicle is absolutely loaded with leading-edge advanced tech features honestly that the world has never seen. And because of that reason, because of its wide array of advanced tech, as well as the brand's recent global growth that we've talked about and potential for more, we felt that it makes perfect sense to reveal the vehicle at CES 2023."

Koval emphasized the decision doesn't reflect that Ram is behind on its commitments to bring to production an all-electric 1500 in 2024 or the electric ProMaster commercial van next year. He added the brand remains on track to have a majority of its segments electrified by 2025, with all having a fully electric option by 2030.

It, however, does mean truck buyers interested in an electric pickup will have to wait a little bit longer to see how Ram stacks up to the competition that already is coming to market. California-based startup Rivian Automotive Inc. launched its R1T truck last year, and Ford Motor Co. began production of the F-150 Lightning this spring. The Chevrolet Silverado EV from General Motors Co. begins production next year after the six-figure GMC Hummer EV launched in December.

"The way we look at that is that it is decidedly an advantage for us, because we know with full knowledge of what our competitors have announced that we will bring an even better suite of solutions to the market in 2024," Koval said. "So, the timing of this announcement doesn't change any of that. We're in fast forward and on track with our plan."

Ram has collected input from thousands of customers on what they want from an EV pickup. That has helped the brand to focus on surpassing competitors in range, towing, payload and charge time, he said. The vehicle is expected to be based off the Auburn Hills-engineered STLA Frame platform, which the company has said will offer 500 miles of range with 159 to more than 200 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Koval also intends to share with dealers in March a concept version of a midsize pickup truck, a segment that the company has abandoned since production of the Dakota ended with the 2011 model year. Koval has said the vehicle would include electrification.

"We are working on it feverishly," he said. "I really want this to be the team and the time for Ram to deliver on what we've long believed to be the biggest whitespace opportunity for us not only in the region, by the way, but globally, so the program is really at the top of mind for me."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble