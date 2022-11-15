Jeep, Dodge plant in Detroit exceeded emissions limit per vehicle, state says

The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.

The report comes after JNAP received a $900 million update this year to produce the new generation of Grand Cherokees, which required air-quality permit approval from the state. The plant is operating at lower than normal volumes as production of the new model ramps up and because of the global microchip shortage, Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

"The reduced production volume means that total VOC emissions from the facility are actually well below our permitted allowable emission rate; however, emissions per vehicle have increased because we are making fewer vehicles," she said in a statement. "Our painting processes and emissions controls are functioning properly, and there is no increased exposure risk to the community."

An inquiry on the notice was left with a representative with the environmental department. Stellantis has until Dec. 5 to submit a written response to the Air Quality Division about how it will remedy the violation.

JNAP is the plant adjacent to the new Mack Assembly Plant that has faced numerous air-quality violations for and public outcry over an odor from its new paint shop. A proposed consent order is under consideration to resolve the violations with the installation of more emissions control equipment there, a $63,000 fine and supplemental environmental projects.

Census tracts surrounding the plants, which together are known as the Detroit Assembly Complex, have a majority of Black residents and for years have exhibited levels of asthma prevalence among adults 130% to 176% above rates of the state as a whole, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. The zip code there is one of several in the city to have the highest asthma hospitalization rates for both adults and children, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble