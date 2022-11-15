Stellantis chief designer Ralph Gilles to receive EyesOn Design lifetime achievement award

Growing up, Ralph Gilles noticed the auto industry's "ugly '70s," how the flashy and creative designs of earlier models turned pragmatic in favor of fuel efficiency amid oil-shortage scares.

It spurred his imagination. Gilles began sketching his own vehicle designs, not knowing he would be creating the icons of brands like Jeep and Dodge years later.

EyesOn Design, a project of the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, on Tuesday said Gilles, the chief design officer of Stellantis NV, will receive its 2023 Lifetime Design Achievement Award. Selected by the award's previous winners, it often goes to designers in retirement following a long career. Its bestowment upon Gilles is particularly notable in that he is 52, and after 30 years with the automaker, he is leading the studios that are determining the look of vehicles in the era of electrification, autonomy and connected technologies.

One day he'll get an exact count, but Gilles says his work has appeared on more than 20 vehicles from the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, Ram 1500 pickup truck and Chrysler 300 sedan to all-electric concepts like the Chrysler Airflow SUV and Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee muscle car.

Gilles says he's humbled by the recognition, but says he feels he still has a long way to go with a slew of new products on the way. Stellantis will launch 25 BEVs in the United States by 2030.

"Cars were kind of identified by their powertrains," he said. "It was like the engine was almost one of the defining factors of most of the muscle cars, sports cars, even family cars. You always had the size of the engine on the back of the vehicle. Today, it's not about that anymore. It's about the tech, the range will be something people talk about, the technology on board, the sleekness of the vehicle, and I think there's a lot of optimism for doing the right thing and making the brands even more relevant now."

That puts a fresh emphasis on Gilles and his teams. But Gilles says he is ready to take on the challenge of new competitors in the auto sector as well as longtime rivals: "Bring it on."

Gilles says "trendsetter" is really the title of designers. He sees designers as caretakers of beloved brands and anthropologists deconstructing culture and where it's going, keeping the needs of customers at the forefront with efficiency and affordability in mind.

He looks to inspiration in architecture as well as product design, though most other industries change more regularly than autos because the average age of a vehicle on the road is more than 12 years old.

Tom Gale, Gilles' mentor and retired head of design for Chrysler Corp., says he's been advocating for Gilles' selection for the lifetime award for years based on his track record not just with compelling design but as a mentor in his own right.

"That is what makes this (award) special," said Dr. Philip Hessburg, medical director of the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, a division of the Department of Ophthalmology at Henry Ford Health. "The people who selected him were the leaders of design in the world."

Gale will present Gilles the lifetime achievement award on June 16 next year during a ceremony at Stellantis' Conner Center in Detroit, the former Viper plant. Tickets sold at $225 will raise money for the blind and visually impaired.

"So much of it is in his demeanor," Gale said. "He has credibility, because he has vast experience as a leader in design. If you don't understand what lights people's fire, it's hard to be convincing as you lead them and develop things that are going to appeal to that bent. ... Ralph is an enthusiast of the first order. His background in racing and performance went hand-in-hand."

Gale recalled Gilles was an early standout in his career in terms of execution during weekly walkthrough when teams would review progress. He followed up his degree from Detroit's Center for Creative Studies with a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University, the same program in which Gale had enrolled and a qualification not common among designers.

"Ralph was willing to put in the hard work," Gale said. "It can be easy to trip over a long career. Ralph just had a way of navigating that. He's endeared himself to so many people so that he is visible upward and downward in the organization. That contributes to being successful, especially in a larger organization."

Gilles looks back and points to the "recovery years" following the Great Recession and industry downturn as some of the pinnacle moments in his career. That includes vehicles like the 2011 Grand Cherokee. The studio had to show people how brands like Jeep remained relevant.

"They all had a special reason for being there," he said. "A lot more importance hung on those vehicles."

It's a similar challenge presented today. The industry is hanging its future on EVs, while resistance among some consumers and the need for education persists. Vehicles like the Banshee concept and the forthcoming Jeep Recon point to the recognizable heritage of the brands, Gilles said.

"We're really putting an outsized effort to maintain the brands, whatever the brands mean, to underscore that, while getting people to not just consider an electric car, but literally want it, clamor for it," he said. "Our objective is to make the car so compelling and so relevant to the brand all at the same time."

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has pointed to market research that showed increasing positive sentiment for the brand following the reveal of the Banshee concept and 60% of consumers actually preferring the look of the vehicle over even internal combustion engine cars.

That's a positives indication, Gilles said. The need for increased range and aerodynamic design often has made vehicles appear more uniform. The Banshee demonstrates the work being done to retain the brands' character even as vehicles are spending triple or quadruple the time they previously had in wind tunnels for testing, Gilles said.

"We're taking efficiency very seriously, but we're not letting it handcuff us," he said. "It's a challenge, but we're not forgetting where we come from."

That mindset was innate for Gilles, who was born in New York and grew up in Montreal. He recalled noticing the shift in vehicle design to smaller, commodity devices.

"I actually noticed that even as a kid I'm like, 'What's going on? Why are the cars getting so boring and style-less, almost soul-less?'" he said. "I remember noticing when a well-designed car came around and the contrast between something that made your heart beat and something that made you fall asleep."

Noticing his passion for drawing, his aunt helped him send his work and a letter to Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca when he was a teenager. A reply from Neil Walling, who at the time was head of advance and interior design, encouraged him to apply to art schools like CCS. The son of Haitian immigrants, Gilles said art school wasn't an obvious path, but eventually he convinced his parents to let him take a shot.

Once at CCS, "I started being surrounded by other people with the same dream," he said. "And that really was invigorating. It was first time in my life I felt normal."

There, he started to be mentored by designers in the industry and when he was hired by Chrysler. Today, mentoring not just designers but leaders in the company and diverse talent is a passion. Gilles is the second Black head of design to receive the EyesOn Design award in its 36 years after General Motors Co.'s Ed Welburn.

Gilles also emphasized growing a pipeline of future talent through designers speaking at their high schools and offering internships.

"It was actually getting a little harder than we would expect to find designers, as so few people who still to this day know about the field," he said. "You just don't have art classes anymore. There's not this cultivation of the arts like there should be ... so it's trying to find that kid like who I was, sketching at the back of class."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble