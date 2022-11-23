Jeep requests names for all-electric Wagoneer 'S'

It's smaller than the new Wagoneer. It's all-electric. And it needs a name.

Stellantis NV's Jeep brand is asking its enthusiasts if they have a suggestion for what to call the SUV it has codenamed the Wagoneer "S" that is set to launch in 2024 in North America followed by other markets around the world.

Devotees can submit at namethenewwagoneer.com their 50-characters-or-less suggestion. The person whose name is chosen will win a $40,000 ski trip for four to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, including airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction and a $1,000 gift card to the retail store. The deadline is Dec. 2.

Stellantis describes the vehicles as a midsize SUV with a "unique, sleek, aerodynamic design" that's capable of all-terrain travel and Jeep performance. It has an illuminated grille-inspired design. It was revealed during the brand's 4xe Day in September ahead of the Detroit auto show.

The vehicle is expected to be able to produce 600 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds. Stellantis estimates it will offer a 400-mile range.

“At the recent Detroit Auto Show, we said that our community will play a part in the process of naming such a special vehicle,” Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said in a statement. “Today we are delivering on that promise by providing owners and enthusiasts an opportunity to submit a name for the first-ever electric Wagoneer. This premium and highly efficient SUV is loaded with technology, craftmanship and performance, expanding our presence in the premium mid-sized SUV segment and it will become an essential player in our global EV product offensive."

To be eligible to submit a name, a person must be a permanent, legal resident of the United States and of legal age.

