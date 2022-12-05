Stellantis to pay bigger fine in final order to resolve Jeep plant odor violations

The maker of Jeep SUVs will pay an increased fine to the state of Michigan's general fund as a part of the final consent order to resolve ducting and odor violations at its new plant in Detroit instead of planting trees at a local park.

Stellantis NV now will pay a fine of $136,832 instead of the originally proposed $62,863, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. That was adjusted accordingly after the company proposed scrapping the $65,000 plan to plant 80 trees in Brewer Park, three blocks west of the Mack Assembly Plant, where it builds Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, after it says the voluntary supplemental environmental project didn't receive widespread support in public comments. An additional $10,000 was added to the fine based off the latest Oct. 4 odor violation.

Stellantis has received six air-quality violations from the state pertaining to strong odors from the plant affecting neighbors and missing ducting required by its permit to send potentially harm emissions through a regenerative thermal oxidizer to be destroyed. That ducting was installed a year ago, though odors have persisted, neighbors say.

The final consent odor is valued at $283,832. It includes a requirement for a second regenerative thermal oxidizer to be in operation by June 30. That will be the case regardless of the company receiving the needed permit from the EGLE for the control device, though following the permit being granted, it must operate the equipment based on those conditions. Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson in a statement said construction of the RTO will begin within the next week.

Stellantis still will make due on the supplemental environment plan for Southeastern High School, where it will install a new building management system, valued at a minimum of $147,000. It will allow school district staff to remotely control the school's lighting and mechanical, water, heating, cooling and ventilation systems. Construction for that is expected to begin in the first half of 2023.

An updated nuisance minimization plan for odors also requires the automaker to keep a replacement dosage regulator on site after the company detected diminishing performance of the equipment adding the odor neutralizer following the latest violation.

"We want to thank our neighbors for their patience in giving us the opportunity to resolve this issue," Tinson said in a statement. "We are committed to doing our best to regain their trust as we move forward together."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble