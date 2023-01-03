Dodge to unveil its final 'Last Call' edition at event March 20 in Las Vegas

Stellantis NV's Dodge brand on Tuesday announced a performance festival at which the seventh and final 2023 Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model will be revealed.

The event is scheduled for March 20 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The final special-edition model originally was supposed to debut at the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas late last year, but the introduction was delayed.

Now, it'll take place at the "Last Call" festival that marks the end of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger's gas-powered history at the end of this year as the Stellantis performance brand moves toward an electrified future. Dodge will display its Charger Daytona SRT Concept, which is an example of the brand's electrified vision, at the event.

“The Dodge ‘Last Call’ event will be a celebration of Dodge performance,” Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer for Stellantis, said in a statement. “While the ‘Last Call’ special-edition model we will reveal at Las Vegas and the electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept represent different performance eras for our brand, both are linked by a commitment to delivering the Brotherhood of Muscle a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like a Dodge. No matter the era, Dodge will always be about muscle, attitude and performance, and that’s what this event will celebrate.”

The seventh and final Dodge 2023 "Last Call" commemorative edition model will be a last-of-its-kind special edition vehicle, Dodge said in a news release. Dodge already has introduced six other "Last Call" special-edition models.

Other event highlights will include drag racing, Dodge Thrill Rides, a car show and celebrity appearances.

The festival is open to the public. The vehicle reveal also will be livestreamed at DodgeGarage.com. Details on the event will be shared later on Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com.

