The next Chrysler could have eyes-free driving, virtual assistant and karaoke

Las Vegas — Stellantis NV's new software platforms supporting advanced automated driving abilities, car-to-phone synchronization, personalized recommendations and even karaoke will debut first in North America on the Chrysler brand.

Its first electric vehicle will launched in 2025. That could mean the STLA (pronounced "Stella") Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit and STLA AutoDrive platforms won't appear on the array of all-electric launches expected from the automaker in 2024 — including for the Ram 1500 truck, a concept version of which will be revealed here on Thursday at the CES consumer electronics trade show; the two-door Dodge Charger muscle car; the Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon SUV and the smaller Wagoneer SUV going by the codename "S" until the company picks a name from those submitted by enthusiasts.

That's unless Chrysler plans to launch another gas-powered or plug-in hybrid vehicle prior to then. The brand, however, expects to be a fully all-electric make in 2028 with at least three vehicles in its lineup. An inquiry about the rollout of the STLA software platforms was left with the automaker.

Chrysler's leadership is meant to build on its nearly 100 year-history of innovation, Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell said in a statement. Until then, CES attendees have the opportunity to experience the features in the Chrysler Synthesis. Inspiration for the two-seat demonstrator comes from the design of the Chrysler Airflow SUV concept that debuted at CES a year ago. The Synthesis' "harmony in motion" theme is meant to represent the goal of "harmony with the planet, our products and services and customer experiences," Feuell said.

In it, the STLA Brain electrical architecture works within the STLA Smart Cockpit infotainment system developed with Foxconn Technology Group. Occupants interact with the technology that can be updated over-the-air on the 37.2 inches of sculpted black glass. Artificial intelligence and a virtual personal assistant work with smart phone and home devices to sync calendars for schedule and route planning under the "MyDay" feature; they recommend parking, charging and dining options; and they learn owner preferences, including a personalized welcome with biometric recognition.

STLA AutoDrive's Level 3 autonomous driving that allows for hands off the steering wheel and eyes off the road opens the way for multi-tasking. The Synthesis allows video conferencing and has chill, zen and fun modes with meditation, karaoke and DJ game features when the vehicle is stationary or driving autonomously. The "Synthesis music experience" also allows users to create and synthesize their own tunes.

Materials of the demonstrator emphasize sustainability and are chrome-free. Occupants sit in vegetable-tanned, suspended seats. Post-industrial and ocean plastics make up the recycled mélange heather instrument panel. The textile-infused walnut flooring also is "responsibility sourced," according to a news release.

