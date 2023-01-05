Stellantis business unit Mobilisights to use, sell customer data

Las Vegas — The maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles on Thursday detailed a new business unit looking to make profits from customers' vehicle data.

Stellantis NV announced Mobilisights during the CES consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas. The independently operated data-as-a-service division will develop business-to-business products available to private firms, utilities and education and research institutions.

It's one of seven independent, accretive business units the automaker announced in March as a part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy. Mobilisights will represent a "small fraction" of Stellantis' target of $22.5 billion (20 billion euro) — more than 50 times the amount it historically has contributed — in annual revenue from software-enabled offerings and subscriptions as the company seeks to double its total revenues by the end of the decade.

From customers' preferences to travel history and more, vehicles are capable of collecting all kinds of data that Stellantis says it can anonymize and aggregate in a way that makes it valuable to other entities. Any personal information shared would be done with permission granted from the vehicle owner. Customers will be able to opt out of some or all the data being collected, used or shared, according to the company, though it could limit the use of certain features.

“The vision for Mobilisights is to contribute to a smarter world, leveraging the insights that vehicle data provide to inspire innovative applications and services that can transform and dramatically improve the day-to-day lives of users and businesses,” Mobilisights CEO Sanjiv Ghate said in a statement. “Harnessed effectively, sensor and other data available from connected vehicles can enable a wide range of services and applications with compelling benefits, ranging from personalized usage-based insurance to road hazard detection and traffic management."

He added: “The foundation of this whole business is trust. Trust in our custodianship of data and trust that we are here to create a better world.”

Mobilisights has exclusive rights to license vehicle data from Stellantis brands to external customers. The company expects to have 34 million connected vehicles on the road around the world by 2030, up from 12 million today. That scale of data offers an advantage in the marketplace, according to the company.

The independent unit is a different approach from some other automakers, Ghate said during a virtual roundtable. Some include data licensing in their procurement departments. Having an independent business unit, he says, allows the brands to focus on the customer experience and offerings to customers, while Mobilisights can act more like a startup with nimbleness and flexibility. Ghate, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, says he expects the team's size will be in the three digits before the end of the year.

Also contributing to Stellantis' software revenues will be subscriptions and other software services available to customers in their vehicles. Its independent mobility services brand Free2move also is involved in data-as-a-service with its fleet management software, some of which will move under Mobilisights.

In addition to Mobilisights, Stellantis' other six accretive business units in its 2030 strategy are mobility, financial services, pre-owned cars, aftermarket, commercial vehicles and the circular economy, which it detailed in October.

