Detroit City Council urges home swaps, support for residents near new Jeep plant

Detroit — City Council is urging the city, state and the maker of Jeeps to offer buyouts, home swaps or other support to residents near the new SUV plant following multiple noxious odor violations.

Stellantis NV has received six air-quality violations issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy since September 2021 for nuisance odor complaints at its $1.6 billion Mack Assembly Plant on the city's east side. The plant builds the two-row and three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

The resolution put forth by Councilwoman Latisha Johnson calls for buyouts at "fair market value," "appropriate" home swaps with the Detroit Land Bank's rehabbed-and-ready homes for residents who wish to leave, and coverage for expenses of air filters, air monitors, and heating and air-conditioning systems for residents who want to stay. Alternatively, it demands that the noxious odors be "completely and permanently eliminated."

Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement that the automaker is working to complete the installation at the Mack Assembly Plant's paint shop of a second regenerative thermal oxidizer, which destroys potentially harmful emissions. The equipment is expected "to permanently resolve the odor issue."

"Even as that work is ongoing, we are operating interim odor controls, which have proven to be effective," Tinson said. "In addition, our plant continues to be in full compliance with the permitted emissions limits. All of the quarterly ambient air monitoring data continues to meet the standards for the analytes tested as analyzed by a certified outside testing agency."

The control equipment, which must be operational by the end of June, is a requirement of a consent order reached with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to resolve six air-quality violations since September 2021 from nuisance odor complaints.

In addition to the regenerative thermal oxidizer, the company is paying a nearly $137,000 fine to the state of Michigan and is installing a $147,000 building management system at nearby Southeastern High School. Altogether, the order is valued at almost $284,000.

The adjacent Jefferson North Assembly Plant, which builds the two-row Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango SUV, in November also received a violation for exceeding its permitted emissions limits per vehicle produced over a year. This was a result of low assembly volume because of downtime from a $900 million retooling, the ramp-up of a new generation Grand Cherokee and supply-chain snags, the company previously has said, adding there isn't a public health or safety risk. Stellantis, however, said it's taking steps to reduce solvents used and improve paint booth performance.

The two plants that make up the Detroit Assembly Complex received incentives up to $160 million from the state and city in 2019 for the investments, according to the resolution. The automaker also signed a Community Benefits Agreement with the city requiring the automaker to provide $13.8 million for workforce training, education, housing and neighborhood revitalization, including $1.8 million in home grants up to $15,000 per home for residents in the impacted area.

"The $284,000 penalty to Stellantis," the council's resolution states, "is not only insignificant in comparison to the tens of millions Stellantis has received from state and local tax incentives, but it also fails to to address the immediate needs of nearby residents who have been suffering for well over two years and who continue to suffer due to nuisance odors from (the Mack plant)."

It says the violations put the automaker in breach of its Community Benefits Agreement and that Southwest Detroit residents impacted by construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge had the opportunity to take advantage of buyouts, land swaps and home upgrades.

Since the grants funded by Stellantis already were "apparently insufficient," east-side Detroiters "deserve no less than the consideration, accommodations and aid" granted to the Southwest Detroit residents, the resolution says

Robert Shobe, 60, a resident whose backyard sits against the plant’s border wall, has advocated for years that some sort of buyout or home-swap program be made available to residents neighboring the Mack plant.

“It’s two years too late, but it’s a great step,” Shobe told The Detroit News, though he expressed some skepticism, saying previous efforts to pass resolutions didn’t amount to much. “I’ve been a guinea pig over here too long. They say it’s going to be fixed in June. I just don’t trust them.”

Others, however, are concerned about what such a program could mean for the historic neighborhood. Darnell Gardner, 64, whose parents in 1950 helped integrate the block of Beniteau Street that borders the plant, says he has no interest in leaving.

"My feeling about that is if you want to move, then move," said Gardner, who was a member of the Neighborhood Advisory Council that helped to create the Community Benefits Agreement for Stellantis to receive incentives from the city. He said he first heard about the resolution from The News. "I certainly don’t have an issue with that. If in doing so, the city or Stellantis is going to vacate the neighborhood and leave the people who decide to stay in a more desolate area than it already it is, then, no. That’s a problem."

Stellantis should fix any issues that result in breaches of its agreement, Gardner said, but he doesn't want to see the neighborhood in which he grew up full of vacant homes.

Shobe has lived in his home for 26 years and says that moving would put him at a loss because of the proximity to downtown, major freeways and the Canadian border.

"I am not going to get the things I have," he said. "You purchase something for you lifetime, and it changes to a degree, something needs to happen — immediately, not two years later. This should have been straightened out."

