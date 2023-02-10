Ram accepting $100 reservations for electric 1500 REV pickup truck

Ram Trucks now is allowing buyers interested in its forthcoming all-electric 1500 REV pickup to reserve their spot in line to preorder the vehicle, which will be available in the fourth quarter of next year, according to a new website.

The Stellantis NV brand sent a promotional email on Friday announcing "up to 48-hour early access" to the reservations to customers who previously signed up for information on the "Ram Revolution," directing them to RamREV.com. To make a reservation, which doesn't guarantee the ability to purchase the truck, customers have to become a "REV Insider+," which requires a $100 payment.

The website includes an image of the front fascia and hood of the electric truck. Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. teased this week at the Chicago Auto Show that Sunday's Super Bowl audience will get a look at the REV during the brand's 60-second spot in the fourth quarter during the broadcast on Fox. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m.

The REV Insider+ program also promises access to Ram events and information, according to the website, though customers can sign up for the updates without paying for the reservation, as well. They have until March 1 to sign up to become a REV Insider+, according to the site.

The REV will launch more than two years after Rivian Automotive Inc.'s R1T, General Motors Co.'s GMC Hummer EV and Ford Motor Co.'s F-150 Lightning. The Chevrolet Silverado EV launches this year followed by the GMC Sierra EV early next year. GM and Ford also rolled out reservations for preorders on their electric trucks.

"While some wanted to be the first to deliver an electric truck," RamREV.com states, "Ram believes in bringing you the right truck at the right time, by offering you a power of choice best suited to your needs."

The REV is influenced by the Revolution concept truck Ram showed at the CES consumer electronics trade show last month in Las Vegas. That pickup, a vision for Ram’s electrified future, featured the ability to move around seats, the center console and infotainment screens, third-row jump seats, eyes-free autonomous driving features and even a movie projector.

Ram hasn't divulged specifications of the production model. The 1500 REV will be built on the new STLA ("Stella") Frame all-electric architecture, which the company has said can support up to 500 miles of range.

The brand is planning a "range-electric paradigm breaker" model that would offer additional range. The Lightning provides up to 320 miles of range, while the Silverado's maximum is 400 miles.

The Revolution concept can add 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes with an 800-volt DC fast charger at up to 350 kilowatts, according to the brand. That's in line with the Silverado and Hummer.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble