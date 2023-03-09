GM, Stellantis invest in holographic head-up display startup

General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV are joining others in the industry in a $50 million investment into a holographic head-up display startup.

The head-up display is a projection on a vehicle's windshield that typically shows helpful information like speed or navigation without requiring the driver to look down at the instrument panel cluster or infotainment screen. The United Kingdom's Envisics Ltd. augments the display with holographic and augmented reality visuals.

The Series C funding round that also included lead investor Korean parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis, Jaguar Land Rover and California's Tarsadia Investments values the startup at $500 million, allowing it to accelerate product development. Jaguar Land Rover's InMotion Ventures and Stellantis Ventures are new shareholders.

"Our solutions are an exceptional fit for OEM requirements and provide platforms that enable the creation of unique brand experiences," Envisics CEO Jamieson Christmas said in a statement. "Envisics stands apart as the only company that has created and delivered dynamic holographic technology as a viable product at scale.”

GM is the first company to deploy Envisics' second generation AR-HUD technology, which launches on the all-electric 2024 Cadillac Lyriq this year.

Last year, Stellantis recognized Envisics for automotive technology as one of seven companies in its startup awards.

Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. and investment firm Van Tuyl Cos. also are shareholders in Envisics.

