Michigan set to fine Stellantis' Warren truck plant over pollution violations

Michigan environmental regulators are pursuing fines against Stellantis because of repeated air quality violations at the company's Warren Truck Assembly plant.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued the plant four violation notices since it started operating in February 2021 with a new air permit after the automaker put in a new paint shop.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV used to operate the factory until it merged with French automaker Groupe PSA in early 2021 to become Stellantis NV. The Warren plant underwent a $1.5 billion update to bring the assembly of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs to the site alongside the Ram Classic pickup trucks.

Three of the four violations at the Warren factory were caused by illegal levels of particulate matter pollution, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says is associated with asthma and other respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Stellantis and EGLE on March 20 agreed to a consent order that will resolve the automaker's alleged air quality violations, according to EGLE enforcement records. The order would require the company to pay a $371,454 fine, compliance with emission limits and additional emissions testing. The company could be fined $5,000 per day if it violates the order.

The proposed consent order is available for public comment through April 26. Stellantis is identified as FCA US LLC in EGLE records.

The Warren Truck Assembly plant is on Mound Road between 8 and 9 Mile roads in a residential and commercial area. The area also is known as an "environmental justice" area because of the pollution, health problems, poverty and other socioeconomic issues residents face.

A Stellantis spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Warren plant makes the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Ram classic pickup trucks. It employs more than 4,000 people.

The first violation notice EGLE issued to the plant came Nov. 1, 2021, just over eight months after it started operations. Inspectors said the plant had failed to capture and control solvent-based primers and released "uncontrolled" volatile organic compound emissions. Those compounds contribute to ozone pollution.

A few months later, the company said it installed missing ducting to fix the problem.

EGLE issued the plant additional violation notices on May 13, Sept. 20 and Oct. 21 last year. All of those violations were caused by particulate matter pollution that was above the level the plant is permitted to emit.

EGLE also has dinged Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex for repeated violations involving odor issues and volatile organic compound emissions.

EGLE and Stellantis agreed to a consent order in December that included $136,832 in fines and requires Stellantis to install additional equipment to minimize nuisance odors.

