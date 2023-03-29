Stellantis assessing efficiency of Ram 1500 truck plant in Sterling Heights

Stellantis NV says it's conducting a manufacturing assessment of its Ram 1500 pickup truck plant in Sterling Heights, and it could have implications for jobs and workers' roles.

CEO Carlos Tavares has emphasized the need to find savings, because electric vehicles are 40% more expensive than their internal combustion engine counterparts. He's said there is significant room for improvement in North American manufacturing efficiency based on best practice elsewhere and has noted how U.S. absenteeism is higher than Europe's.

"As a normal course of business," spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement, "Stellantis continuously assesses our manufacturing processes to ensure they are operating as efficiently as possible and to identify opportunities for improvement."

Because the process is ongoing at the plant that employs almost 6,500 hourly employees, the automaker declined to specify particular impacts. It also wasn't clear how long the assessment could take.

Charles Bell, president of UAW Local 1700 that represents workers at the plant, previously has told The Detroit News that Stellantis expressed frustrations over the plant's absenteeism rate, which Bell has said is inflated. But the company also has insourced work into the plant, such as sequencing, that was formerly done at another facility.

The assessment comes as Stellantis already this year has taken steps to address costs. At the end of February, it began idling indefinitely its Jeep Cherokee crossover plant in Belvidere, Illinois, affecting 1,350 workers. That followed a move in October to cut the third shift at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant, home of the Wagoneer SUVs and the Ram 1500 Classic truck, though the company has said the intention is to return the plant to three shifts once it addresses quality and ramps up production of the longer wheelbase versions of the Wagoneers.

News of the assessment comes as the UAW wraps up its quadrennial bargaining convention. On Tuesday during the event, Rich Boyer, UAW vice president and head of the Stellantis Department, made an impassioned call for members to stand together for Belvidere and against employers trying to cut jobs.

"I'm going to make one commitment to everybody in this room: If you're in trouble, we're coming,” he said. “Stellantis is coming. We're coming to your side. We're going to walk the line with you. We're going to do whatever we've got to do to make sure you survive.”

