EGLE hits Stellantis with another air quality violation over Mack Assembly Plant odors

Jeep maker Stellantis NV has received another air quality violation tied to operations at its Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side, according to a notice posted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Thursday.

EGLE's Air Quality Division earlier this week investigated a complaint of "nuisance odors" at the automaker's Detroit Assembly Complex, which includes the Mack plant where workers assemble Jeep Grand Cherokees, according to the notice. The complex is at 4000 Saint Jean St.

The visit resulted in EGLE determining that the plant was emitting "objectionable" paint/solvent odors of "moderate to strong intensity," affecting nearby neighborhoods that are downwind of the manufacturing complex.

In a letter to the plant manager, a state air quality official asked Stellantis to take action to correct the violation and provide a written response by June 1.

“We have been working to complete the installation of the new regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) and have it operational as quickly as possible to permanently resolve the odor issue,” Stellantis spokesperson Jodi Tinson said via email. “Even as that work is ongoing, we are operating interim odor controls, which have reduced odors. We are investigating this occurrence and will respond to EGLE as required.”

The automaker has received repeated violation notices and fines from the state regarding air quality issues stemming from the plant's operations, and area residents have persistently complained of odors coming from the complex.

Stellantis invested $1.6 billion into the expansion of the Mack plant to build Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs starting in the summer of 2021. Soon after, residents who live near the plant began smelling paint and chemical odors and reported eyes watering, respiratory issues and nausea.

The latest violation was first reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

