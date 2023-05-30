Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors nabs Stellantis designer Chris Benjamin

Scouts Motors Inc., the Volkswagen AG-backed subsidiary focused on off-road electric vehicles, has grabbed an influential designer from the maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles.

The Virginia-based company on Tuesday said Chris Benjamin, Stellantis NV's head of interior design in North America, will be its chief design officer. Benjamin has held leadership roles designing interiors for Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram since 2013.

The appointment, according to a new release from Scout, accelerates the developments of an all-electric truck and SUV that is expected to go into production by the end of 2026 in South Carolina following the debuts of all-purpose vehicles from Detroit's three automakers. Benjamin will play a key part in reestablishing the Scout brand as steward of its design, concept development, user experience and integration of design and technology in the vehicles.

“Chris’ work is prolific. For nearly 25 years he’s brought to life vehicles that stand out on the road,” Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh said in a statement. “His thumbprints are all over many of the most beloved off-road vehicles in the market today. I’m confident that Chris will build on that experience as he defines the next chapter of design for Scout and electric utility vehicles.”

Stellantis declined to comment on Benjamin's departure. In a recent post on LinkedIn, he called it an "honor" to be in involved in "shaping the direction of Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Chrysler Interiors with a world class team of Designers" during a "transformative period." Prior to Stellantis, the graduate of Detroit's College of Creative Studies spent time at Volvo Car Corp., BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG.

International Harvester produced Scout vehicles between 1960 and 1980, which will provide inspiration for the modern truck and SUV.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to shape many off-road focused products that appeal to a broad range of Americans,” Benjamin said in a statement on Tuesday. “Classic Scout vehicles have always exerted a magnetic pull on me. They created the archetype for the modern SUV in the ‘60s and proved that a daily driver could also be a weekend adventurer. My task now is to balance the iconic design language of the past with all of the innovative possibilities that electrification unlocks. With the base of inspiration that Scout offers, what we’re dreaming up will be beyond special.”

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble