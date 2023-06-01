Stellantis promotes interior, Jeep and user experience designers

Three Stellantis NV designers are stepping into new roles after Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors snagged one of its leaders and another retired.

Designers are the curators of vehicle brands, how they are expressed and how customers experience them. As Stellantis transitions to an all-electric future, these leaders will play an influential role in redefining what trucks, SUVs and other vehicles of beloved makes mean.

Ryan Nagode, chief designer for Ram Trucks and commercial interiors, is replacing Chris Benjamin, who was named this week the chief design officer of Scout, an off-road electric-vehicle startup. Nagode will be vice president of interior design, leading the creation of the spaces occupants experience in Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. He most recently led interior designs on the Ram 1500 REV all-electric pickup truck. Nagode joined the automaker in 2003.

At Jeep, Vince Galante, whose led global user experience, will replace the retiring Mark Allen as vice president of the adventure brand's exterior design. Galante has led work on the Uconnect infotainment platform, the Grand Wagoneer concept vehicle and the Airflow Vision Concept. He's a College for Creative Studies graduate and holds a master's of business administration from Michigan State University. Galante joined the automaker in 2005.

He spent 12 years in the Jeep designs studio under Allen, who announced his retirement after 30 years with the company this week. He oversaw significant expansion of the brand's lineup and has been an advocate for Jeep's involvement with the Red Rock 4-Wheeler Inc. club's annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab, Utah, where the brand has unveiled concepts to test new technology, get feedback from enthusiasts about new features and pay homage to its heritage. He's also made contribution to the Dodge and Ram brands.

"I hope that when he looks back on his career," Ralph Gilles, chief design officer for North America, said in a statement, "he feels the way we do, which is gratification for the legacy he helped to create that will be enjoyed by the world for years to come.”

Replacing Galante as vice president of global user experience will be Leandro Pinto. He'll be responsible for the global design development, coordination and alignment of UX and the Uconnect platform. Pinto joined to lead the automaker's South American UX operations in 2019 and moved last year to France to work on regional and global programs.

The three new designers will report to Gilles. Pinto also will report to Jean Pierre Ploue for designs in Europe.

“Vince, Ryan and Leandro will bring their own unique perspective, imagination and innovation to these roles as we move toward an electrified future,” Gilles said in a statement. “We’re fortunate to have such proven and amazing talent inside our design office.”

