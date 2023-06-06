Stellantis names new heads of Ram, Mopar North America, engineering and more

Stellantis NV on Tuesday announced a series of global leadership changes, including new heads of the Ram truck brand, the Mopar aftersales brand and engineering.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis adds Ram to his responsibilities as the "Built to Serve" brand pursues global ambitions. His predecessor in that role, Mike Koval Jr., meanwhile, is moving to lead and ensure profitability for Mopar in North America. He'll report to Mark Stewart, chief operating officer in North America.

The moves, effective July 1, come after "more than two years of successful implementation of (Stellantis') organization," according to a news release from the the company that promoted its "record financial results." It, however, also noted an "increasingly challenging external environment" amid concerns over economic downturns in the second half of the year.

The changes in brand leadership come as Stellantis is on the brink of bringing its first battery-powered vehicles to market in North America, starting with the launch of the electric Ram ProMaster van at year's end. The all-electric Ram 1500 REV truck will come late next year, and Dodge will bring the Charger and Challenger in their current forms to an end later this year, launching its first electric muscle car in 2024.

Additionally, Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic will take over research and development responsibilities as chief engineering and technology officer while the automaker pursues its goal of becoming a global sustainable mobility tech company. Harald Wester, currently in charge of engineering, is retiring. Sébastien Jacquet will be deputy, responsible for projects and cross-car lines.

Stellantis' new chief planning officer will be Béatrice Foucher, currently CEO of the French premium DS Automobiles brand, to focus on the best offerings of products and technologies for customers. She replaces Olivier Bourges, who is appointed global corporate office and public affairs officer. Silvia Vernetti, head of the global corporate office, now will lead global corporate planning and report to Foucher. Olivier François will replace Foucher to lead DS in addition to Fiat and his roles as Stellantis' chief marketing officer.

Giorgio Fossati, Stellantis' general counsel, also will play a larger role in automotive regulation.

“These changes," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement, "demonstrate that the diversity of talent and experience inside Stellantis’ Top Executive Team make it possible to adapt our leadership team to address the challenging business environment while continuing the success story that this team has built over the past two and a half years with the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

