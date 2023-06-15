Stellantis fined $5,000 for latest Jeep plant odor violation

The maker of Jeep SUVs will pay the state of Michigan $5,000 because of a May air-quality violation at its new plant in Detroit.

In response to a complaint, staff from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy visited the Mack Assembly Plant where Stellantis NV builds Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. They found the plant was emitting "objectionable" paint and solvent odors of "moderate to strong intensity," affecting nearby neighborhoods that are downwind of the manufacturing complex.

Stellantis has received repeated violations for more than a year and a half at the plant because of odors and has entered into a consent order valued at $283,832 with the EGLE in hopes of resolving the problem. Part of that deal requires stipulated penalties for continued violations. Stellantis must make the payment by July 13.

Stellantis already had agreed to pay a fine of $136,832 in the consent agreement. Additionally, it's installing a new building management system at nearby Southeastern High School and a second regenerative thermal oxidizer in the Mack plant's paint shop that must be in operation by June 30.

"Stellantis has settled the recent Mack violation notice with EGLE as expected," spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. "We continue to work on completing the installation of the new regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) and have it operational by the end of the month as stipulated in our settlement."

EGLE staff still is discussing the terms and requirements of the permit for the second RTO, but the consent odor allows the facility to begin operating it before the issuance of the permit.

"The company has indicated they are on track for this to happen," EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid Jr. said in an email. "They have their summer shutdown during this time, so the unit will be up and running when they start back up again on July 5."

