Stellantis completes installation of more emissions controls at smelly new Jeep plant

Stellantis NV has completed installation of a second set of equipment to destroy odor-contributing compounds in the paint shop of the new Jeep plant in Detroit, the automaker announced on Monday.

Neighbors of the Mack Assembly Plant at the Detroit Assembly Complex where Stellantis builds the Jeep Grand Cherokee have complained for roughly two years about odors coming from the east-side facility, resulting in several air-quality violations. The automaker in a $283,832 consent order with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy agreed to install a second regenerative thermal oxidizer and ducting to help address the issue.

The success of the solution won't be put to the test until next week: Mack is idled this week as a part of its summer shutdown.

"Today," Linda Trbizan, Stellantis' senior vice president and head of North America assembly operations, wrote in a letter to community members, "we are pleased to report that installation is complete, and the system is now fully operational to remove odors from sources identified through our investigation."

The new system will route exhaust from two existing stacks to the oxidizer to reduce volatile organic compound emissions, which potentially can become the toxic gas ozone in the atmosphere, though testing by the state and Stellantis has indicated no immediate health concerns. EGLE originally had found Stellantis to be missing ducting to its first RTO, which was corrected in December 2021. Still, odors persisted.

In addition to the oxidizer and a $136,832 fine, the automaker agreed to install a new building management system at nearby Southeastern High School to improve its heating, ventilation and air conditioning. That will begin in the coming weeks, Trbizan said, adding the company expects the work to be completed by the start of the next school year.

EGLE still must approve a second permit for the oxidizer, but the consent order granted permission for the control equipment to start operating by June 30.

Completion of the installation comes after EGLE announced earlier this month that it was fining Stellantis $5,000 for its latest air-quality violation at the plant in May. EGLE also has said it is pursuing a consent order to resolve a violation at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, where Stellantis builds the full-size Wagoneer SUVs and the Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks.

"We know this has been a lengthy process and we want to thank you for your patience as we worked toidentify and resolve this issue," Trbizan said. "From the beginning, we committed to making this right and will continue to comply to the fullest extent with the terms of our air permit."

