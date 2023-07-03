Stellantis U.S. sales increase 6% in second quarter

U.S. sales of the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and other vehicles rose 6% in the second quarter year-over-year, the first quarter the automaker increased sales in the country in two years.

Stellantis NV sold 434,648 vehicles in the April-to-June quarter compared to 408,521 a year ago. Its U.S. brands except for Jeep all saw increased sales with more inventory available from improvement in a global shortage of microchips and as the Federal Reserve halted increases in interest rates.

“We saw increased demand this quarter as market conditions continue to improve and our dealer network makes the necessary adjustments to drive sales growth across our brand portfolios,” Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales, said in a statement. "We’re also seeing extremely positive results from the quality side, with the Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo brands owning the top 3 spots in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study."

Jeep sales dropped 3% year-over-year with the Wrangler down 13%; a refreshed version for 2024 is coming later this year. The Grand Cherokee was up 19% after its Jefferson North Assembly Plant had been down for retooling for part of the second quarter last year. The 4xe plug-in hybrid versions represented 36% of Wrangler sales, notching its best quarter to date, and 15% of Grand Cherokees, making them the No. 1 and No. 2 best-selling PHEVs in the United States, according to the company, citing S&P Global Inc. figures.

The Gladiator midsize pickup fell 34%, while Compass sales rose 28%. The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer SUVs saw sales drop 18% and 21%, respectively. The automaker cut the third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant in October because of parts shortages, to address quality concerns and to ramp up production of the longer wheelbase models.

The company, however, is putting the plant on "critical status" to work seven days a week with overtime into October. The designation at Warren was due to a shortfall in production with nearly 18,000 vehicles behind schedule being produced, according to a notice released last month to United Auto Workers members. Jefferson North Assembly also is being put on critical status ahead of the kickoff of labor talks with the UAW later this month.

Ram sales rose 3%. That was largely attributable to a 27% increase in sales of the ProMaster commercial van to make for its best quarter to date, because pickup sales were flat. The brand’s commercial fleet channel increased 19% versus the same period last year.

Dodge sales rose 37%, as it promotes its "last call" on its gas-powered muscle cars ahead of the launch of an all-electric muscle car next year. The four-door Charger had a 7% increase, though the Challenger coupe dropped 11%. Sales of the Durango SUV, which also are produced at Jefferson North, rose 223%. Deliveries of the new Hornet crossover also began with 2,597 sales in the second quarter. The R/T plug-in hybrid version begins arriving in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Chrysler sales rose 33% compared to 2022's second quarter. Pacifica minivan sales rose 40% with a 112% increase in the plug-in hybrid model's sales that represented 19% of Pacifica deliveries. Despite production of the final special edition 300C sedans beginning delivery, the 300's sales declined 13%.

Fiat sales dropped 42%, and Alfa Romeo's were down 25%. Deliveries of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover have begun with the automaker selling 117 of the plug-in hybrids in the second quarter.

General Motors Co. will report sales for the previous quarter on Wednesday, and Ford Motor Co. also will do so later this week.

