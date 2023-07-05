Stellantis EV platform for sedans, crossovers and SUVs to offer 435-mile range

A new vehicle platform from Stellantis NV engineered for all-electric powertrains will offer sedans, crossovers and SUVs with more than 435 miles of range, the automaker said Wednesday.

The STLA (pronounced "Stella") Medium platform is one of four being created by the automaker for its next generation of EVs. It will underpin vehicles in what is known as the C and D segments that will be built in North America and Europe.

The Peugeot 3008 in Europe is the first vehicle to be built on the platform later this year. But the platform also will support vehicles for Chrysler, Jeep, Opel and other Stellantis brands.

"This is the place where the harshest competition will happen, not only vis-à-vis our respected competitor called Tesla," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a virtual roundtable, "but also vis-à-vis the Chinese carmakers, so we are the core of the market."

The C and D segments represented about 35 million sales in 2022 — nearly half of global vehicle sales, according to Stellantis. It offers 26 vehicle nameplates in the two segments on a variety of platforms currently. Starting in Europe this year, up to 2 million vehicles can be built on STLA Medium in several plants.

The platform will offer "standard" and "performance" battery packs. The standard pack is rated at more than 310 miles on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, according to Stellantis.

The platform was designed for EVs, but it also can support hybrids and other multi-energy powertrains. It also will be able to support new battery chemistries such as nickel and cobalt-free energy sources and solid-state batteries.

STLA Medium uses a 400-volt electric architecture and offers front-drive and all-wheel drive propulsion. Owners will be able to take their battery from 20% to 80% charge in 27 minutes, a rate of 2.4 kilowatt hour per minute. Depending on the vehicle's use, energy consumption can be less than 14 kilowatt hours per 62 miles (100 kilometers). A second electric drive module at the rear offers battery-electric power output range from 160 to 285 kilowatts.

The platform is 14.1 feet (4.3 meters) to 16.1 feet (4.9 meters) in length. With ground clearance of up to 8.7 inches, STLA Medium can support off-road performance. Previous EV platforms designed by French automaker Groupe PSA that merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to create Stellantis in 2021 didn't support that kind of capability, said Sebastian Jacquet, cross-carline and project engineering senior vice president. Up to 30-inch wheels can be supported.

The automaker didn't share when a STLA Medium vehicle might hit the United States. Chrysler will launch its first EV in 2025. Jeep has said it will have an electrified offering in each of its segments globally by then.

The larger STLA Large and STLA Frame are being engineered in Auburn Hills. The STLA Frame debuted on the all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup truck that launches in the fourth quarter of 2024. That vehicle will offer 500 miles of range, according to the company.

