Stellantis' Windsor EV battery plant is hiring launch team to train in Poland, Asia

The core team of production engineers and technicians now being hired at Stellantis NV's joint-venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ontario, will travel to Poland, China and South Korea to learn how a battery plant runs.

NextStar Energy, the joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, has kicked off the recruitment of 130 employees for its launch team at the $3.8 billion ($5 billion Canadian) facility, set to be the largest battery plant in North America announced so far from the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and other vehicles. Production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. The plant will have more than 45 gigawatt hours of capacity and employ 2,500 people.

Details on starting wages aren't being provided at this time. The launch staff includes 30 professionals focused on growing the business operations such as human resources and accounting. The other 100 represent the core team of production engineers and technicians who will travel overseas for the approximately four-month international training program starting in October.

"Employees are the most important asset in building lithium-ion batteries, and we plan to invest significantly in making sure that our employees are ready to manage the complicated process and equipment," NextStar Energy CEO Danies Lee said in a statement. "We are excited to become a leading employer in Windsor and look forward to offering exciting jobs where people can develop the skills they need to build long-term careers in this important and growing industry."

The core team will be responsible for training the thousands of other employees who will be hired from now until 2025. EV battery module production will begin in the second quarter of 2024, and the company wants to have all 2,500 employees in place for full-scale production of the modules, electrodes and cells in early 2025.

Electrode and cell technicians will be trained to hold an expertise in machine operations, troubleshooting, data analysis and process improvement, according to the job listing. Skilled technicians could have opportunities to be promoted to engineer.

Basic qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent and the ability to work legally in Canada. Applicants also should have the ability to work up to 12 hours in a limited, noisy and dry space and lift up to 40 pounds.

The move to start hiring is a major step forward for the plant whose module production building's construction had halted for seven weeks this year over a dispute between Stellantis and the Canadian government over incentives being providing to the project. Construction resumed after the federal government and the province of Ontario agreed to provide $11.4 billion ($15 billion Canadian) in tax breaks to match what the United States is offering in the legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Today's announcement is yet another concrete example of how our investments are creating well-paying jobs in Ontario and beyond," François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's minister of innovation, science and industry, said in a statement. "It also marks an important step as we move towards zero-emissions vehicles while ensuring that the cars of the future are made right here in Canada. Our government will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen our economy, lead the global fight against climate change, and create well-paying jobs for generations to come."

