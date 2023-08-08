UAW president Shawn Fain trashes Stellantis contract proposal

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain threw a printed contract proposal from the maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles into the trash Tuesday, accusing the company of reneging on its commitment not to seek a "concessionary agreement" amid national contract talks.

Fain in a Facebook livestream discussed points of Stellantis NV's counterproposal to the union that were outlined in a flier circulating on social media this week. He said they include adding tiers, threatening profit sharing, cutting medical coverage and 401(k) contributions, reducing vacation time for new hires, allowing the company to reopen the contract and make changes without rank-and-file ratification and keeping the idled Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, without product.

"Stellantis' proposals are a slap in the face," Fain said. "They're an insult to our members' hard work over the last four years. As I said earlier, our members have worked their asses off in the best of times and the worst of times, to produce incredible value for this company. During COVID, UAW members were deemed essential. They risked their lives, and some gave up their lives to keep the lines running. So rather than honoring the sacrifices made by the employees, management chooses to spit in our faces."

The proposal as explained by Fain stands distinct from the "members' demands" from the UAW outlined last week. The union's proposals include eliminating wage tiers for full-time employees, expanding profit sharing to supplemental employees, providing pensions and retirement health-care coverage for all workers, reducing the work week to 32 hours while paying workers for 40, and granting a 46% wage hike over four years.

Estimates in total say the proposal could increase labor costs to more than $100 per hour per worker at the Detroit Three automakers, roughly double labor costs at foreign automakers assembling vehicles in the United States.

In response to the UAW's demands last week, Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson had said in a statement that the automaker was reviewing the numbers to understand what they would mean for the company and its 43,000 represented employees.

"We have been clear from the start that we are not seeking a concessionary agreement," she said in the statement. "As we have done for more than 70 years, we will work constructively and collaboratively with the UAW to find solutions that will result in a contract that is competitive in the global market, responsibly addresses employee concerns and meets the needs of our customers."

A request for comment was sent to Stellantis on Tuesday morning concerning the fliers being circulated.

Fain said Stellantis can handle the UAW's proposals, which he last week described as "audacious and ambitious." Stellantis posted a record $15.2 billion in adjusted operating income in North America in 2022 and $8.88 billion in the first half of 2023. For 2022, Stellantis workers received $14,760 in profit sharing, the most of the Detroit Three's UAW-represented employees, though supplemental workers aren't eligible to receive the checks.

Fain also criticized Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' compensation. His total compensation package in 2022 was $24.8 million, a 22% increase year-over-year, though that includes stock grants not yet vested and that will depend on the automaker's continued performance. "Actual compensation" consisting of his salary, bonus, vested stock awards and pension contribution was $15.8 million, a 13% decrease from 2021.

Stellantis is the company created in 2021 from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA. In 2019, FCA employees represented by the UAW ratified a four-year agreement that provided 3% wage increases in two of the years and 4% lump-sum bonuses in the other two, an improved profit-sharing formula and ratification bonuses of $9,000 for full-time employees and $3,500 for supplemental workers.

The members' demands call for an immediate 20% wage raise upon ratification and a 5% raise every September from 2024 to 2027. The UAW also is seeking the reintroduction of a cost-of-living adjustment.

"My message," Fain said, "to Stellantis is very simple: Quit with the games, stop with the lies and start bargaining an agreement that actually shows value to the sacrifices made by our members."

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

bnoble@detroitnews.com