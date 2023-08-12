Fans eager to experience Roadkill Nights at new downtown Pontiac strip, but rain intervenes

Pontiac — High-octane enthusiasts on Saturday braved a rainy afternoon to watch legal street racing — though for the first time on Woodward Avenue in downtown Pontiac.

MotorTrends' Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, now in its eighth year, had been held at M1 Concourse on the south side of the city for the most recent six years. A Michigan Transportation Department road project, however, had been set to finish a week ahead of the event, resulting in the Roadkill planners looking for an alternate location.

"People plan their vacations around this," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said, explaining organizers didn't want to cancel. "We're like, 'We've to find another way.' So, we looked at a bunch of other venues, and the city of Pontiac came and actually was really wanting us to come here, like, 'This is a great event. We want to be part of it.'

"They have been amazing, shutting down roads and giving us access to all this space. So, it worked out really, really well."

As usual, Kuniskis said he couldn't commit to next year yet or a location, but said if it does happen, he hopes to announce it sooner.

A crook in the road in front of the concourse from the road work may mean a new permanent home is needed.

"It was just like, 'Really? Come on!'" M1 CEO Tim McGrane said. "It's pretty permanent. Maybe we can work with the city, Oakland County, MDOT, and the organizers to see what can be done. We would welcome them back."

M1 did provide parking with a shuttle for attendees going to this year's event.

The move to downtown put the starting line at the corner of Woodward and West Pike Street.

It was the first time at Roadkill Nights for Sean Patterson, 29, of Southgate, who came with Tony Deptula of Deptula Performance in Brighton. Patterson drove the '98 GMC Sonoma with a 383 Stroker engine owned by Deptula's son T.J.

"It was pretty good," Patterson said about the new strip as he addressed an oil leak in the rain. "But a quarter or a half in, it squirmed. I didn't have enough heat on the tires."

Thousands descended upon downtown Pontiac and huddled underneath tents and in restaurants as rain in the afternoon delayed racing. Last year, attendance set a new one-day record of 40,000 people.

New to the event for 2023 is a concert performance in the evening by rapper Ice Cube at the Crofoot Festival Grounds.

Joe Hawkins, 45, of Fenton brought out his family for a third year to event.

"I love everything about drag racing," he said after catching a thrill ride in a Dodge muscle car. "It's a family-friendly event. It's something that can get them into drag racing."

He was referring to his daughters, 15-year-old Olivia and 14-year-old, Emma. Has it worked?

"Yeah," Olivia said. "I like it."

The family also enjoyed the new location.

"I like that they moved it downtown," said Julie Hawkins, 44. "It brings in the whole city."

The move to downtown builds off the momentum already being seen from new housing projects to commercial sites, said Steven Childs, president Main Street Pontiac, an economic development nonprofit, who hopes the move will become permanent.

The Michigan Transportation Department has plans to turn the Woodward loop downtown into a pedestrian-friendly two-way boulevard. Oakland County in partnership with the city in May announced a downtown redevelopment plan that includes the county's $19.2 million purchase of Ottawa Tower, a former General Motors Co. building, lease for the Phoenix Center parking garage and four adjacent parcels of land.

"It's a catalyst for the changes that are coming when you couple that with the Dream Cruise," Childs said about Roadkill Nights moving downtown. "It means that we have a lot more activity and can reintroduce downtown to a large group of people that may not have experience of downtown and may have forgotten about it. It sends the message to everyone and we’re here to stay."

The move was welcomed by several businesses downtown. Shannon Wolman, manager of Fillmore 13 Brewery on North Saginaw Street, said in previous years, the restaurant saw some boost in business from travelers into town for Roadkill Nights. This year, she prepared her staff for what was expected to be their biggest day ever,. Traditionally, that is the Woodward Dream Cruise, which is being held on Saturday this year.

"I am so happy that they did" move the event downtown, Wolman said, noting on Friday afternoon the 165-person dining room already had filled up with twice from setup and visitors arriving to town. "There’s not enough events down here to bring people in to see what’s down here and the businesses that are here. It's a great weekend for everybody down here."

Biscuits and Bourbon, a new dining option in the renovated Grand Theatre on North Saginaw Street, was planning on opening its doors for the first time around this time. Rondah Harris, general manager, said the new spot that will be a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge had gotten together to open on Saturday with nibblers — burgers, salads, a catfish biscuit sandwich, seafood po' boy, bourbon chicken and steak bites and homemade potato chips. The restaurant formally opens to the public on Tuesday.

"It fell into our lap with the staffing for the place to open this weekend," Harris said. "It's a blessing in disguise to open this weekend with the heavy traffic we’re expecting. Foot traffic is the best traffic."

In addition to the street racing competition, a Direct Connection Grudge Race had six teams that paired an experienced drag racer and online automotive builder partner with a “rookie” online builder and racer to outfit any Dodge or Plymouth vehicle with a Direct Connection Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged Crate Hemi engine.

The crate engines are the only way the Hemi will live on after production of Dodge's Charger and Challenger muscle cars end production at the end of the year ahead of the launch of the all-electric muscle car next year.

Alex Taylor, a drag racer, mechanic and automotive content creator who won the previous two years' grudge matches, moved to the general Big Tire racing competition this year, opening the way for a new winner.

Influencer Lacey Blair was one hopeful, planning to drive a Ram 1500 built by performance garage owner Justin Keith as Team Truck Yeah.

"I'm excited," Blair said. "I want to be first off the line. ... That's my strategy."

