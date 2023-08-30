Alfa Romeo reveals 33 Stradale sports car with fully electric option

A limited-edition two-seat coupé will bridge Alfa Romeo from its internal combustion engine roots to an all-electric future.

The 33 Stradale inspired by its 1967 namesake (which means "road" in Italian) marks the Stellantis NV premium brand's return to custom-built cars after 50 years. All 33 models of the vehicle already have been sold. They are put together by Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Srl each as a "unique, one-off work of art," according to a news release. Buyers could choose a V-6 twin-turbo engine or an all-electric configuration.

“This is the brand's first fuoriserie (custom-built) car since 1969," Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said in a statement, "and I promise it won't be the last.”

The V-6 provides more than 620 horsepower, combined with an eight-speed DCT gearbox, rear-wheel drive and an electronic limited-slip differential. The electric powertrain provides more than 750 horsepower with an estimated range of about 280 miles (450 kilometers).

The supercar has a top speed of 206 miles (333 kilometers) per hour. It can speed from 0 to 62 mph (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds and brake from that to stand still in under 36 yards (33 meters). It has several drive modes, including one for the racing track.

The brand's first EV comes after Alfa Romeo last year launched the Tonale SUV as its first plug-in hybrid.

The 33 Stradale is meant to follow the styling of the historic '67 model derived from the Tipo 33, an icon of motorsport in that era. The modern version has two trim levels: Tributo and Alfa Corse.

The sports car provides nods to the original vehicle's shield and elliptical-base lighting. Its body projects forward, while its butterfly doors open wide. A wraparound sunroof engineered in carbon fiber and aluminum is designed to provide an aircraft cockpit-like view. Meanwhile, the interior is meant to exhibit a minimalistic design without driver distraction. One example: a steering wheel devoid of buttons.

A team of professionals that Alfa Romeo calls its "Bottega" headquartered in the Sala del Consiglio of the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy, worked with customers starting at the 2022 Monza Grand Prix to design the vehicles. A 33 Committee chaired by Imparato approved each of the designs. F1 driver Valtteri Bottas supported the vehicle's tuning at the Balocco Proving Ground in the Vercelli province of Italy.

