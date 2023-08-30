Ram to conclude production of V-8 TRX supertruck at end of year

Ram Trucks on Wednesday said it's concluding production of the V-8-powered Ram 1500 TRX pickup at the end of the year at Sterling Heights Assembly Plant.

The vehicle, powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine, launched in 2020 as a 2021 model. It offered the brand's most capable truck yet with 702 horsepower, 8,100-pound tow capacity, 650 pounds of torque and a 118 mph top speed. The 2023 model starts at $85,050, and the brand is honoring its end with a special final edition for 2024 priced at $117,625, plus $1,995 destination.

"The introduction of the Ram 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in off-road performance trucks with a halo effect that will last for years to come,” Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story."

Stellantis NV has committed to being carbon net-zero by 2038, and with increasing emissions regulations, the gas guzzlers are on the way out. The automaker also is ending production of the Dodge Charger and Challenger muscle cars in December in Brampton, Ontario, with an all-electric muscle car from Dodge coming next year.

Ram already has revealed a look at its future. The all-electric Ram 1500 REV will launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. It boasts 500 miles of range, up to 14,000 pounds of towing, up to 2,700 pounds of payload, 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, according to the automaker.

Kuniskis also told The Detroit News earlier this month that the 1500 is getting a refresh to launch early next year.

Ram will build 4,000 of the final edition trucks beginning in the fourth quarter. They come with special badging and accents, are packed with technology —from a Harman Kardon premium sound system to automated driver assistance system safety features — and are available in three new colors: Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise.

Stellantis, however, is in the midst of negotiations with the United Auto Workers. Their current contract expires on Sept. 14, and several analysts have forecast the potential for a strike. Stellantis declined to speculate on a strike and what it could mean for production of the TRX.

