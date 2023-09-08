Stellantis has made its first economic offer to the UAW. Here's what it includes

Most United Auto Workers members employed by Jeep maker Stellantis NV would receive a 14.5% wage increase over four years under the automaker's first economic counterproposal to the the Detroit-based union on Friday, the company said.

The wage increase is above the offers made by its crosstown rivals. Ford Motor Co. last week offered a 9% wage increase, and General Motors Co. on Thursday proposed a 10% increase. The union, however, has requested a 46% increase (40% without compounding). Unlike the GM and Ford counters, as well, Stellantis doesn't include additional lump-sum payments as part of its wage proposal.

The increase would bring the maximum wage for production operators to about $36.37 per hour by the end of a new agreement, up from the present $31.77. Stellantis declined to provide a breakdown of when the increases would occur.

The Stellantis proposal also follows Ford and GM's lead in suggesting lump-sum payouts in response to the UAW's request to end the suspension of the cost-of-living adjustment, which previously had affected workers' wages, allowing the changes to compound. Stellantis suggests a one-time $6,000 inflation protection payment in year one and $4,500 in inflation protection payments over the final three years of the contract.

Like GM and Ford, Stellantis' proposal also would decrease the timeline for full-time employees to reach the top of the wage scale to six years instead of the current eight years. For part-time, on-call supplemental employees, the starting pay would increase to $20 per hour, up from $15.78 — appearing to match the other companies' proposal for temporary employees.

Stellantis also would make Juneteenth a paid holiday, as GM also suggested.

"This is a responsible and strong offer that positions us to continue providing good jobs for our employees today and in the next generation here in the U.S.," Mark Stewart, chief operating officer for Stellantis in North America, said in an email to employees on Friday. "It also protects the Company’s future ability to continue to compete globally in an industry that is rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles."

The Detroit News has requested comment on the proposal from the UAW.

With less than a week before the 11:59 p.m. expiration time on Thursday, Stellantis is the final of the Detroit Three automakers to submit its proposal after the UAW provided its demands last month.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble