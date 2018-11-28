Buy Photo NACTOY finalists are announced. (Photo: Henry E. Payne / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Los Angeles — Nominees for the auto industry's "Oscars" — the 2019 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards — were appropriately announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show near Hollywood this morning. Detroit automakers failed to make the finalist lists for the categories of either best car or best sport utility, but predictably dominated the truck category.

The envelope for the finalists, please...

Car of the Year

Genesis G70

Honda Insight

Volvo S60

Utility of the Year:

Acura RDX

Hyundai Kona and Kona EV

Jaguar I-Pace

Truck of the Year:

Chevy Silverado

GMC Sierra

RAM 1500

The winners will be announced at the Detroit auto show in January.

