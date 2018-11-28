2019 Car, Utility, Truck of the Year nominees
The finalists have been announced for the 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year. Car of the Year nominees include the 2019 Genesis G70, seen in the Sport model with a manual transmission. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Car of the Year nominee: The 2019 Volvo S60. It's the first Volvo to roll off the company's Charleston, South Carolina assembly line. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year nominee: The Acura RDX, seen in the top trim Advanced version. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year nominee: The Hyundai Kona, offered with the same pair of engines that come with the sporty Hyundai Veloster sports coupe: a 143-horse, 2.0-liter 4-banger and a 175-horse, 193-torque, 1.6-liter turbo. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Utility of the Year nominee: The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is the Brit brand's first all-electric vehicle. Aimed at the Tesla Model S/X, its costs about $86k. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Truck of the Year nominee: With a light weighted chassis (by a significant 450 pounds) and improved rear leaf springs, the 2019 Chevy Silverado is actually fun to drive fast. Call it a Camaro with a bed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Truck of the Year nominee: The GMC Sierra, seen here in its new top-trim badge - the AT4. The off-road trim gives the Denali luxury but with a rugged edge for outdoorsy buyers. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Los Angeles — Nominees for the auto industry's "Oscars" — the 2019 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards — were appropriately announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show near Hollywood this morning. Detroit automakers failed to make the finalist lists for the categories of either best car or best sport utility, but predictably dominated the truck category.

    The envelope for the finalists, please...

    Car of the Year
    Genesis G70
    Honda Insight
    Volvo S60

    Utility of the Year:
    Acura RDX
    Hyundai Kona and Kona EV
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Truck of the Year:
    Chevy Silverado
    GMC Sierra
    RAM 1500

    The winners will be announced at the Detroit auto show in January.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

     

