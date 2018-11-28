And the nominees for Car of the Year are. . .
Los Angeles — Nominees for the auto industry's "Oscars" — the 2019 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards — were appropriately announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show near Hollywood this morning. Detroit automakers failed to make the finalist lists for the categories of either best car or best sport utility, but predictably dominated the truck category.
The envelope for the finalists, please...
Car of the Year
Genesis G70
Honda Insight
Volvo S60
Utility of the Year:
Acura RDX
Hyundai Kona and Kona EV
Jaguar I-Pace
Truck of the Year:
Chevy Silverado
GMC Sierra
RAM 1500
The winners will be announced at the Detroit auto show in January.
