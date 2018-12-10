The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that starting in 2020 the show would make a transformational move to June and will start the week of June 8th. (Photo: Detroit Auto Dealers Association, Detroit Auto Dealers Association)

The North American International Auto Show has signed a seven-year contract with Cobo Center, solidifying the show's new June schedule through 2026.

The first June auto show's dates in 2020 are already scheduled:

The Gallery: June 6

Press preview: June 9-10

AutoMobili-D: June 9-11

Industry preview: June 10-11

Charity Preview: June 12

Public show: June 13-20

While Cobo Center will still be the epicenter with manufacturer auto displays, the 2020 show will expand outdoors to provide show-goers with opportunities to drive cars and experience Detroit's resurgent downtown. The show will take over 14 acres of Hart Plaza along the Detroit waterfront, spilling into Spirit Plaza and Campus Martius.

There will be food trucks, live entertainment and experiential displays. Automakers are determined to move beyond static displays to give customers opportunities to experience their products in motion.

The 2019 show will take place in January as usual, with the Gallery show Jan. 12; press preview Jan. 14-15; industry preview Jan. 16-17; Charity Preview Jan. 18; and public show Jan. 19-27.

